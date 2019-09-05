I have done a few articles over the state of Texas’ new school district rating system, and all I can say is it does nothing for anyone except give statisticians the warm fuzzies and encourages politicians trying to push charter schools/school vouchers.
Of course, the goal is to give parents a simple, clear idea of how well their child’s school is doing, because everyone recognizes letter grades, don’t they? A is great, B is OK, C is passing, etc. But the way the state arrives at the letter grades just astonishes me. Thanks to interviews with experts, I was able to get the general drift of how it’s done, but looking at the actual math formulas was like trying to decode ancient Egyptian without the Rosetta Stone.
The main problem is that it’s all based on one test taken on one day. The leader of the Texas Education Agency, Mike Morath, says the state included things like college and career readiness and graduation rates, but they are a drop in the bucket against the overwhelming numbers based on the state exam.
By pushing so much emphasis on one test, and disproportionately punishing schools for not improving even microscopically in each area, the state is doing its best to make public schools look bad so they can get more support for charter schools/school vouchers. Because, when the grades come out and if a school hasn’t improved like they are required to, they can partner with nonprofit schools or charter schools. Doing so gives the district a couple of years of breathing room from the state’s requirements, some extra funding per student and it’s supposed to bolster the school district.
It’s a death by a thousand administrative paper cuts. In a recent Texas Tribune article, seven of the 12 schools partnered with a charter school received an F rating. I could go on a whole other rant about charter schools and school vouchers, but then this column wouldn’t fit on the page.
When the scores initially came out, I told my editor that Aikin Elementary School, where his children attend school, had gotten a D grade. His jaw dropped. He said, “I had no idea …”
And that’s the point. I have extensively covered Paris ISD since joining the staff a year and a half ago, and in no way, shape, form or fashion is Aikin a “D” school. From parental involvement to teachers in the classrooms to the students I have interviewed, Aikin has impressed me. I would send my kid, if I had one, to Aikin. And, Deport Elementary School is most certainly not an “F” school. And the same goes for Crockett, which is not a “C” school.
The STAAR test doesn’t measure much. It doesn’t measure student involvement, community involvement or parental involvement. It doesn’t measure creativity. It doesn’t give the true measure of a school or district.
The test has been problematic for a number of reasons. Some advocates say it doesn’t really measure at true grade levels, that the bar has been set higher than it should be. The test has had several issues with the computer version, where it cuts off in the middle and loses the students’ scores.
The test, taken on one day, a day with so much pressure on it that it has caused students and teachers alike to have breakdowns, is a faulty instrument to so heavily judge a school district. This grade, meant to make it easier for parents to judge their children’s schools, is based on a metric that makes theoretical physics look simple in comparison.
The only real way to know your children’s school and school district is parental involvement. Go to the school and talk to teachers, principals and the students themselves.
