‘Why are you smearing syrup on the windows?!” I said to my children in exasperation. “You have bikes. You have the PlayStation 4. You have tablets and streaming TV shows. You have toys.
“Do you have any idea how lucky you are?!”
Now that’s a question parents have been asking their children since parenthood began, isn’t it? I remember my mother saying the same thing to me and my little sister when we acted up, although I must say we never wasted syrup on a window.
I was angry about it, sure, but I also understand the behavior is how my kids are trying to deal with life during the coronavirus pandemic. There are no more family outings to stores, and we haven’t eaten in a restaurant in months. Socialization with other children their age was cut off when schools closed, and let’s be honest, after being at home since early March, they’re tired of playing PS4 and watching shows on tablets. They’ve read all their books. They’ve played with all their toys.
Still, as I helped my children wash the windows, I kept thinking how 7-year-old Klark would have spent his Covid-19 time. I was 7 years old in March 1988, and we were living in an apartment building in Rawlings, Maryland. When I wasn’t watching “Small Wonder” or “Alf” with my dad, I was out on the porch playing with my Castle Grayskull and He-Man: Masters of the Universe characters and my Micro Machines while listening to “Maneater,” “99 Luftballoons” and anything by Weird Al Yankovic on a cassette tape in a boombox.
I also spent a lot of time on my bicycle. We had a gravel parking lot that encircled the apartment building, so I had a built-in track to ride on. And when I got bored with the bike, my sister and I would whip out the Roller Racer. We couldn’t use the racer on the gravel, so we sometimes rode it on the concrete porch. Usually, we’d hop the ditch between our building and the neighbor’s house to use his paved driveway.
At night, I would play with my Lite Brite in my bedroom. I was never very good at making actual pictures, but I loved watching the colored pegs light up.
Video games weren’t something I had at home then. I always loved visiting my aunt and uncle in Baltimore because they had an Atari in the basement and a Nintendo in the living room. I didn’t get my own video game system until Christmas 1990 when my mom bought my sister and I a Nintendo GameBoy to share. Lucky for me, Peggy wasn’t too keen on video games and once the novelty of it wore off, the GameBoy was all mine. I slaughtered batteries.
Of course, that was all before my father passed away, and that’s before we fell into poverty. I got to thinking about what 15-year-old Klark would do had the coronavirus shown up then. That would have been March 1996, and I was living with guardians in a rundown mobile home.
I didn’t have much, but I had a bicycle and a Super Nintendo. I’m pretty sure the bicycle was bought with tax return money, and the Super Nintendo came from a pawn store along with a small screen TV that I set up in the corner of the living room. My aunt and grandma would send me games for my birthday, and I remember having “Super Mario World” and “F-Zero.” But my favorite game was “Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3.” I knew every character’s move by heart, and playing that game never got old.
I know 7-year-old Klark and 15-year-old Klark would be in heaven with all that we have today. There’s endless streaming of video games, movies and TV shows, mobile phone food orders and even education on demand. How fortunate are we that we should endure a pandemic while the world remains at our fingertips?
