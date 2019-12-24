The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is headed to the Senate in the new year, a major victory with changes advocated for — and approved by — Texas reps.
The deal will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, a 1994 agreement that “dramatically changed the landscape of the Texas economy,” according to The Texas Tribune.
Many Texas lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have pushed for the new agreement due to Texas’s reliance on cross-border trade with Mexico; Texas Republicans praised the president for securing the deal. All Texans in the House voted for the measure and played key roles in its passage, from assignments on the Ways and Means Committee to representing constituents on the border.
Texas has more border ports of entry than any other state in the U.S. In other words, we have skin in the game. For Texans who represent those districts with major entry ports, the deal was a special triumph.
“As a representative of one of the largest manufacturing regions in North America, a vote for an updated NAFTA is a vote for the more than 23,000 El Pasoans dependent on a prosperous border economy,” U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar told the Tribune.
“Let’s give credit where credit is due for the one who led the charge, who did the heavy lifting — our President Donald J. Trump,” said U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock.
Changes that will affect Texans will primarily be stronger enforcement of labor and environmental laws. The threshold of car parts manufactured in a country to avoid tariffs will also change, the Tribune reported.
Again, I wanted to select a topic this week that highlights the good work being done beyond impeachment proceedings. This agreement has been months in the making, and to see across-the-aisle success on a major economic project is always worth noting.
But for an agreement to change regulations on commerce and strengthen environmental laws — and to receive Republican support for that regulation — is also a rarity. Although, to be fair, the regulation is meant to drive American business home instead of overseas. Or rather, over the border.
The agreement is a solid way to end out the flurry of economic changes from Washington thus far this December. In my (very humble) opinion, it was a good move. It will stimulate American business, strengthen our country’s position as a world economic leader, and deal fairly with our neighbors in Mexico. Kudos to the administration and representatives for putting this deal together and passing it before the year ends.
