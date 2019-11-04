We received a new issue of the National Geographic magazine recently, and its arrival reminded me that during my childhood I loved that magazine because of the wonderful pictures it always had of exotic animals like polar bears, bengal tigers and giraffes. The giraffe intrigued me especially because its tall neck and long legs seemed so disproportioned by comparison with all the farm animals I had grown up with. Eventually I came across this humorous explanation: “The giraffe is an animal that was designed by a committee.”
Today’s National Geographic magazines are less fun to read because they tell us about the rapid extinction of many species of animals as a result of factors like uncontrolled hunting and climate change. The cover of the October issue, for example, shows the world’s last white male rhinoceros, with the headline “What We Lose When an Animal Goes Extinct.” The great naturalist E.O. Wilson has suggested that we are entering a sad new era that might become known as the age of loneliness.
But let’s review some facts about giraffes. Everything about its anatomy seemed to be stretched way out of proportion. In addition to the famous neck (as tall as 6 feet), it has the longest legs of any animal. Its eyelashes are extremely long and its eyes are the widest of any land mammal. The giraffe’s skull is elongated and it has a purple-black tongue that can extend over a foot and a half from its mouth in order to strip leaves from the tallest branches of acacia trees (its favorite food). Its heart, because it has to pump blood so far vertically, can be more than 2 feet long, with walls as thick as 3 inches, and weighs 24 pounds. In order to keep a cool head, their nostrils are large enough to cool both blood and the brain.
The reason for the giraffe’s long neck remains a mystery. It obviously lets them dine on tall branches but may also have evolved to improve vigilance against predators. It also gives an advantage to males when they are fighting to win a mate. If you have ever seen videos of two giraffe males fighting, you know that they use the neck to slam one another viciously with their skull and horns. Injuries from these duels can be fatal. At 17 feet tall, a male can weigh 2,600 pounds; females reach 14 feet and weigh 1,750 pounds. The lifespan typically lasts 25 years.
Like a cow, the giraffe has four stomach chambers. Their food, mainly leaves, enters the first chamber; the coarse bits are then regurgitated and chewed again (like a cow chewing its cud) before passing through the other three chambers and an 82-foot-long large intestine.
The giraffe has the highest known blood pressure of any animal, but somehow it can quickly drop its head a distance of 16 feet or more without passing out. Because it is so difficult for them to get up and down (not to mention how vulnerable they are when on the ground) they sleep standing up, only a few minutes at a time. Drinking from a stream or puddle is very difficult, so they can go without drinking for weeks at a time by extracting water from the leaves they eat.
The unusual patchwork design of the giraffe’s hide provides more than just camouflage. Cluster of blood vessels and sweat glands under each brown patch act as thermal windows to release heat from the body.
One more mystery (probably linked to the long neck) is what the National Geographic article calls their “eerie silence.” They almost never make a sound and don’t communicate with one another by using any kind of signal that is audible to human ears. This is especially strange because they frequently live in groups.
Reading this article gave me greater appreciation for nature’s ability to use evolution to create life forms that are extremely well suited to living in whatever conditions they find themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.