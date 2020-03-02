(Managing Editor Klark Byrd’s) column (Sunday) morning makes a good point well-taken.
However, it does not go far enough to recognize that policemen, like the rest of us, are entitled to private lives. Announcing the names of the individuals involved (in officer-involved shootings) would put a stigma on them for doing their jobs and a bullseye on them when they leave the “black and white.”
Jack Thomson
Reno
