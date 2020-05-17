On behalf of the United Way of Lamar County Board of Directors, I wanted to say thank you to everyone who has donated during this time. The outpouring of support to our agency has been incredible and has allowed us to offer financial assistance to our partners and to those in the community in need.
I also would like to thank all our corporate partners and their employees that give during our annual campaign and enable us to make an impact in our community. I especially want to thank Turner Industries, their donations comprise 25% of our campaign income.
During these unprecedented times, we are uncertain of what the future will look like, but we pray for the health of everyone in our community and that the economic recovery will be swift.
Jenny Wilson
Executive Director, United Way of Lamar County
