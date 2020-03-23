Both my mother and one of my uncles served as census takers in 1950. I remember hearing them talk about the fact that a few people they interviewed were reluctant to give the government information about themselves. To help reach immigrants and minorities this year, the census is providing materials available in 59 non-English languages and making explicit in outreach materials that respondents’ answers can’t be used against them.
The 2020 census questionnaire won’t ask respondents if they are U.S. citizens, after the Supreme Court in effect blocked the Trump administration from including the question. Nevertheless, a survey earlier this year by the Pew Research Center found that more than half of respondents thought the 2020 questionnaire asked about citizenship.
The internet will play a major role this time, as tens of millions of households will be asked to fill out their 2020 census forms online.
The count will capture a country that has changed significantly in just 10 years. A wave of aging baby boomers and a collapse in the fertility rate since the last recession have pushed up the average age by one year, to 38.
The flood of Americans into big cities has slowed to a trickle. More than one in five Americans speaks a language other than English at home.
Technology will make the count easier, but it also poses risks that were unknown a decade ago. Census Bureau officials worry that disinformation spread over social media could taint the count. Americans’ declining trust in government and growing privacy concerns also are expected to discourage participation.
Lawmakers and government watchdogs are worried that the new technology underpinning the online count isn’t ready. Last month the bureau switched to a backup system to manage households’ online responses that hasn’t been tested extensively, according to the Government Accountability Office.
The Census Bureau insists it is fully prepared to start the count. By the time you read this, 112 million households will have received a letter asking them to respond online. It will include an individual code to use when entering responses. Another 31 million households that are deemed unlikely to answer online will get a paper questionnaire in the mail, though everyone will have the option to answer online as well as by phone.
The census results will determine which states gain and lose congressional seats and electoral votes after this year’s election, and are used to distribute at least $675 billion a year in government funding. Lawmakers have raised concerns that the online census-response system could falter in the same way that the Obamacare insurance sign-up website collapsed under heavy traffic in 2013.
Those who have helped build the census system say such problems are unlikely because it is now a more sophisticated operation. It is both more resilient and more secure. The census expects about 120,000 people could try to answer online at once, though it has built enough capacity for 600,000 people to do so simultaneously.
Later this spring, the plans were for households that haven’t responded to the census to be visited by enumerators who will put their answers into an app on a census-issued iPhone. However, an unexpected concern for this phase is the coronavirus, as some field-office workers are afraid that those visits could expose them. So that phase will probably be postponed.
Broad demographic changes will make this year’s count more challenging. Fewer people own homes than a decade ago, resulting in a larger number of renters and others with less-stable living arrangements that are harder to track down. Almost one in seven people in the U.S. were born in another country, and four in 10 are minorities.
Texas has added 3.8 million residents since 2010, growing 15.3%, and it looks to gain several congressional seats. Let’s hope the coronavirus will settle down and enable the 2020 census to be completed in a reasonable amount of time.
