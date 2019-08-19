The school year has started back up for local students and teachers, which means one thing: Friday night lights and high school football will soon recommence. And for all involved, high school football is a special time.
First and foremost, there’s the players. The vast, overwhelming majority of high school athletes don’t compete because they have a shot at playing the sport collegiately or professionally; they do it because they love the game. And every competitor, regardless of whether they have aspirations of one day playing in the NFL, or whether they won’t play competitively again once they graduate high school, gets the opportunity to learn the same life lessons.
In football, players learn the meaning of sacrificing for the good of the team. When an offensive lineman stares down defenders and throws himself in harm’s way to protect his quarterback, or when a receiver lays down a killer block to prevent a teammate from being tackled, they understand that football is about more than individual accomplishments; it’s about doing something as part of a team.
These lessons of selflessly giving of yourself for the good of the team are something that can help anyone, from the boardroom, to the military, to a professional sports team and even to a newspaper staff.
High school football players often describe the team as being a family, and that level of camaraderie is hard to come by.
The sense of family isn’t just felt by the players, either; it extends to the entire student body and the alumni. Take me, for example. I have not been a high school student in about eight years, and now live roughly 1,000 miles away from my high school. Yet I religiously follow my high school’s football team every bit as closely as I follow my college’s football team and favorite pro team.
Football has garnered the reputation of being nothing more than a sport where brutes throw themselves at one another. I think that’s a gross mischaracterization. In fact, I think football can be seen as a thinking man’s game, not dissimilar to a game like chess in some ways.
I once interviewed a high school quarterback who told me his favorite aspect of football was strategy. He loved surveying defensive arrangements, predicting what the defense was planning and reacting by changing the offensive game plan on the fly.
“There are a lot of moving parts, and it’s a lot more than just the physical aspect of it,” he told me. “If the quarterback or the offense is good, the (opposing) defense can’t do anything because we know everything they’re going to do.”
Then, there’s the history behind high school football in Texas, as the sport has practically been mythologized in the Lone Star State.
High school players realize that every time they put on their uniform and step onto the field on Friday night, they’re carrying on a tradition that extends back decades before they were even born.
The film and television industry has attempted to capture this nearly-mythic importance of high school football in Texas, with things like “Friday Night Lights” and “Varsity Blues.”
However, if you’ve experienced a high school football game in Texas and seen the fervor that communities have for high school teams, you know that no pop culture representation truly does it justice.
