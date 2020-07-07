Wow. Republicans in masks, really? It’s about time, I’d say.
Suddenly, top leaders of the national GOP are all clamoring about the need to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. For six months now, the large majority of conservatives across the county have refused to heed the warnings about the dangers of the SARS-CoV-2 virus or to follow recommendations to stay out of large crowds and to wear some sort of covering over the mouth and nose to stop the spread of the disease.
For months, conservatives have decried anyone who wore a mask as being “weak” or “overreacting” and blithely continued to follow the example of the president and the leaders of his political party. The president even said he believed that wearing a mask was a statement against him personally and against his leadership. He continued to refuse to wear a mask, even as members of his White House staff, the people he worked with every day, became infected.
As millions of people around the world and across this country fell ill, and hundreds of thousands of those infected died from the illness, these hidebound politicians ducked their heads, refused to accept the advice of medical professionals and infection control scientists and steadfastly denied the danger, saying things like “it’s no worse than the flu,” and “not that many people are dying.”
To make matters worse, they accused their political opponents of using the pandemic to drum up hysteria amongst their adherents, all while beating their own political drums over the issue.
Then, almost overnight, people like Sen. Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence are wearing masks in public and saying things like “put on a mask.” Our own governor has slowed down his headlong reopening of the economy, once again shuttering bars and clamping down on things like restaurant occupancy and large outdoor gatherings. He even has taken up wearing a mask and urging the public to do the same. Even the conservative media is beginning to make noise about how masks might not be such a bad thing, really.
So what has changed? Apparently, people in Republican-controlled states like Texas and Florida and Arizona are getting sick now in rapidly growing numbers, instead of those bastions of liberalism like New York and California and Washington. Now that the threat of illness and the possibility of the accompanying crippling complications the virus carries and the potential to die fighting for that last breath is looming ever nearer, these morons are starting to see the light.
What hypocrisy. What selfishness. What a complete crock.
If I were a lesser person, I would laugh at these people, now running scared before a threat they had every chance to help stop months ago. Instead I can only shake my head and think of the oh, so many people who have died, cruelly, so some politicians could make themselves out as winners, instead of the hateful, mendacious losers they really are.
Now, if the Republicans of Texas would only get it through their thick heads that holding a state convention in Houston — one of the virus’ hotspots — later this month is a really, horribly bad idea. If they insist, though, I do hope they will all wear their masks, now that their leaders are finally telling them it’s OK.
