Regardless of whether you agree with Gov. Greg Abbott’s approach to reopening the Texas economy, the fact is it is reopening. And the timeline is being sped up, as evidenced by the early allowance for hair salons, barbershops and nail and tanning salons to reopen tomorrow.
Most respondents in The Paris News’s poll about the reopening disagree with Abbott’s approach, but there’s a split as to why people disagree. Some believe it’s too much, too fast as local Covid-19 diagnoses increase and the first deaths are being reported. Some believe Abbott’s approach is too slow, and they demand an instant reopening of the economy now.
Perhaps the split is an indicator that Abbott is taking the right approach for Texas — when you fall in the middle of two extremes, both sides criticize you for not doing enough.
Recall that the governor warned case numbers would increase as the state’s economy reopened. That’s inevitable given how many or how few people, depending on which store you visit, are abiding by strong encouragements to wear face masks and remain physically distant from others.
Essentially, the state government is handing control over the economy back to business owners by loosening its grip around their throats. Some restrictions remain, like allowing only 25% occupancy. While some businesses can’t generate a profit off reduced occupancy — think movie theaters — many small business owners now have a ray of light beyond a haphazardly thrown together government-backed loan program. And increased occupancy is right around the corner.
The business owners we’ve talked with are ready to take all necessary precautions to prevent the virus’s spread because they want customers to feel safe shopping with them. They will become the second line of defense against Covid-19 as the first line begins with each of us individually. Do your part, and the Texas economy will continue to reopen.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.