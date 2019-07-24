Summer is still with us, but looking at the calendar, idly counting the days until we can all reasonably expect the advent of cooler weather, I realized I was looking at a notation for the opening of Paris Community Theatre’s first show of the 2019-20 season.
“Dearly Departed,” written by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones, had a critically acclaimed premier in 1991 in its Off-Broadway run.
Bottrell and Jones are working actors on stage and in film and TV with many credits to their names, and Jones is a successful screenwriter of comedies, with credits for the Disney channel and on film.
The New York Daily News said: ‘“Dearly Departed’ is drop dead funny … but don’t take our word, see it for yourself.”
The Turpins are your typical dysfunctional family, struggling with their own eccentricities to bury their patriarch and help each other through their trying times, to hilarious effect. The cast includes many faces familiar to Paris Community Theatre audiences, and I am confident in predicting it will bring down the house with laughter.
Sponsors for this show are Gatlin’s All Paws Veterinary Clinic and Ameriprise Financial and it is directed by Scott Felion, one of Paris Community Theatre’s talented cadre of entertainers and directors.
The rest of the season also promises a great deal of entertainment for Paris theater-goers.
Auditions for the next show of the new season are set for Monday and Tuesday of next week, July 29 and 30 at 6:30 p.m., in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church, 322 Lamar Ave., and this is one I am sure will be greatly anticipated and thoroughly enjoyed by actors and audience alike.
“The Wizard of Oz” is a stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s classic story, as interpreted and filmed in 1939 by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios’ director Victor Fleming. It has music and lyrics from the MGM motion picture score, including “Over the Rainbow,” “Ding, Dong, The Witch is Dead,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard,” “If I Only Had A Brain/A Heart/The Nerve,” and “If I Were the King of the Forest.”
The cast is to be made up of actors of all ages, 8 to adults, and genders, with singers and dancers required.
This one is set to go on the boards in mid-October. I cannot wait.
This year’s Christmas show will be a musical review of seasonal family favorites, directed by Catie Maxwell, and is sponsored by Liberty National Bank and Malnory McNeal and Co., PC.
In February, as a tribute to the master of modern American theatre, the late Neil Simon, Paris Community Theatre will stage what many consider his breakthrough work, “Plaza Suite.” Simon’s three-act play tells the tale of three sets of New Yorkers, as they pass through one room of the Plaza Hotel, on different nights. It is a classic of comedic timing and character and is a fine way to say farewell to its illustrious author.
Closing the season in April will be “Cabaret,” a darkly funny, wildly-staged look at the nightclub scene of Berlin before the rise to power of the fascists in Germany. I was in the production of this play when Paris Community Theatre staged it many, many years ago, and I have many fond and thrilling memories of the show. In its initial run, “Cabaret” won Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score and for Best Performance by a Featured Actors, Joel Grey as the MC, as well as for direction, choreography, scenic design and costumes.
Paris is fortunate to have Paris Community Theatre and has reaped the rewards of the effort of this troup for more than 40 years. If you haven’t been to a show at Paris Community Theatre, you have missed an invaluable chance to take in community theater at its best. This coming season has something for everyone, so make plans to go.
For information on tickets or the audition schedule, visit pctonstage.com.
