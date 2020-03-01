When a woman commented on The Paris News’s Facebook post in response to an update on the Jan. 23 officer-involved shooting that the “civilians of the county have the right to know” which officers were involved, someone responded: “u have no right to kno.”
Except she does.
Attorney General Ken Paxton says as much in his opening letter in the “Public Information Act Handbook 2020,” which states: “Texans have the right to see how their government is spending their tax dollars and exercising the powers they have granted it.”
American police departments are part of the city government, and they’re granted the power to enforce laws and protect life, up to and including their own, by any means necessary. And, as Paxton said, Texans have the right to know how that power is exercised.
Here’s what we know about the shooting: James Lewis Mathis III died after he was shot by one or both of two Paris police officers during a Jan. 23 traffic stop in the 200 block of East Sherman Street. Police Chief Bob Hundley alleged — the news media must use this word unless the statement is verified by another source, such as body or dash camera footage — Mathis “displayed two large knives in a threatening manner to the officers” when he exited his vehicle. The officers reportedly issued commands for Mathis to drop the knives and to not come any closer. Hundley alleged Mathis failed to cooperate and was shot. The 30-year-old Paris man was taken to the hospital, where he died, Hundley reported.
The Texas Rangers are investigating, and the officers, whose identities have not been released, were placed on administrative leave, which ended on or before Feb. 18, when Hundley confirmed the officers had returned to duty.
After reporting Hundley’s statement, there was some Facebook feedback suggesting the government should continue to conceal the officers’ identities because “putting their names and faces out there puts them in more danger than they already are on a daily basis.” That, however, is unfounded paranoia.
Our police officers drive big black-and-white vehicles sporting flashing red-and-blue lights and huge logos that say “Paris Police.” Officers wear badges and name tags, and they don’t wear masks. Police are quite visible in the community — on purpose — and a community knows who its officers are. Strangers do too if they happen to need police help or get pulled over.
It is a dangerous job, but that’s why we arm them to the teeth and provide them protective gear. Informing the public — the true owners of every local government agency — which officer(s) took which action does not put an officer at increased danger. If anything, it can justify their decisions and it can increase the public’s trust in the local police department. That’s the whole purpose of open government.
Over the years Texas lawmakers have taken steps to allow the government to conceal more and more information from the public by carving exemptions into the state’s Sunshine Laws. Texas by far has the most exemptions of any state’s open record laws that I’ve encountered, but that doesn’t change the fact that information created or gathered by the government belongs to the public. That’s anything from opened contractor bids to proposed budgets to salary information, disciplinary actions, and government employee emails or text messages, even when government information is on their personal devices or accounts.
Police officers, teachers, city-employed garbage collectors, all are public employees, and that means they don’t have the same expectation for privacy afforded to their private sector counterparts. They know that when they take the job, and it’s one more thing to admire about their choice to serve the public.
But beware admiration becoming blind loyalty. If the public allows the government to pick and choose what information it wants to release, it will do so in its own self-interest. That’s why Sunshine Laws were written in the first place.
“In 1888, James Bryce wrote that sunlight kills the germs of corruption that can infect a government, and his words remain true today,” Paxton wrote. “Texas government does not belong to elected officials, but to the people of Texas.”
Government transparency is more than a feel-good measure — it’s a necessity for a properly functioning democracy. If you’d like something different, there are plenty of countries whose government has editorial control over the news — China, North Korea, Iran, Cuba. But this is America, and although I don’t like to report on officer-involved shootings any more than officers like to be involved in one, I will do my constitutionally protected job so you can do yours — holding the government to account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.