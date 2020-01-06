While watching “Uncut Gems,” the new film directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, I felt so much anxiety that I wanted to crawl out of my skin. When the credits rolled, that pit of anxiety was still in my stomach. And even an hour later, after I’d had ample time to distance myself from the film, I still felt tense and charged with anxious energy.
“Uncut Gems” is a one of a kind movie. When you see it, it grips you and doesn’t let you go. It is the most stressful, anxiety-inducing ride of a movie I’ve ever seen, and I absolutely loved it.
Every component of the film is masterfully executed to provide a sense of anxiety and stress that is constantly gripping the viewer and the characters.
The Safdie brothers, along with cinematographer Darius Khondji, do a marvelous job at building tension with the most fundamental tool in filmmaking — the camera.
The direction and cinematography was nearly flawless, consisting almost entirely of mid- to close up shots that gave a sense of claustrophobia and helplessness as the characters are trapped in their positions and you, the viewer, are trapped with them.
At one point, the main character is trying to juggle several phone calls and situations at his work at once, and the camera jumps from point of interest to point of interest at a dizzying pace as the audience is shown through the camerawork just how hectic the character’s life is.
Also hugely important to creating the tension was the score, composed by Daniel Lopatin, with a wide array of perfectly selected, licensed pop music to help set the mood as well. Lopatin’s music is aggressive, fast paced and often hits in staccato bursts, and is timed excellently to the on-screen action in a way that further helps create the overwhelming sense of stress.
And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the excellent work by the actors. Everyone on the screen does a wonderful job, though Adam Sandler in particular steals the show.
Though Sandler has somewhat of a negative reputation as an actor who always plays the same adult child in generic, unfunny comedies, he showed in “Uncut Gems” without a shred of doubt that he can turn in a truly breathtaking performance.
Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler with a penchant for high stakes sports betting.
Also turning in brilliant performances are Idina Menzel, who does a marvelous job playing Howard’s disgusted soon-to-be ex-wife; Lakeith Stanfield, who plays a business partner of Howard’s; and Julia Fox, who portrays Howard’s mistress. Former NBA player Kevin Garnett even turns in a very solid performance as himself.
All in all, “Uncut Gems” is a rare form of movie that only comes around a few times each decade. It’s a movie that utterly grips you when you see it, and refuses to let you go after it’s over. It’s one of the best movies in years, but it also isn’t one for the faint of heart.
