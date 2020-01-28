Rep. Veronica Escobar of El Paso has been tapped to deliver the Spanish-language response to the State of the Union address Feb. 4, alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer made the announcement Friday. President Donald Trump said he intends to deliver the State of the Union as scheduled despite his ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate.
“Our diversity is our strength,” Escobar said in a tweet Friday after the announcement. “Now more than ever, Democrats will continue to celebrate our diversity, defend our democracy and work for a more equal and just nation.”
Escobar is no friend of Trump. She attended a protest rally in August ahead of his visit after the mass shooting at Walmart, where police said the gunman specifically targeted Mexicans. But her experience — and background — is nothing to shake a stick at. Escobar spent two decades in local government before coming to Washington. She’s the first Latina to represent her district. And she’s a female. All big bonuses for a party that is trying to reach the minority, moderate, Democratic vote.
Political pandering aside, the Spanish-language response is an indication of how Latinos continue to shape politics and American culture. The Spanish-language response tradition began in 2011, when Florida Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen gave a translated version of the Republicans’ reply to President Barack Obama’s address, according to VOX. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, gave bilingual responses two years later.
While the response to the State of the Union has been a tradition since the 1960s, it’s only in recent years that politicians have grasped the influence of Latino voters and their potential to shift the political landscape. America is certainly diverse, but no group is as large as the Spanish-speaking population. A record 32 million Latinos are projected to be eligible to vote in 2020, up from 27.3 million in 2016, according to Pew Research Center. The 2020 election will be the first time that Hispanics will be the largest minority group in the electorate, accounting for just over 13% of eligible voters.
So, politicians are meeting that 13% where they’re at. They’re speaking their language, keying in on issues that matter to them, showing representation through responses like this one. If anything, the Republican party should start taking notes.
While the immigration debate is certainly a hot topic, people on both sides of the aisle can’t deny the Latino influence. They’re here, and they’re looking for a voice. The State of the Union response is just one example of how they’re setting a new norm in politics. Whether that’s a positive or not depends on whom you ask.
