The Texas National Guard and the North Texas Food Bank will start us out this week by receiving a thumbs up. The duo came to Paris for a second time this week to help provide nutritious food for Lamar County families in need.
The Dallas-area food bank brought 400 boxes of dry goods and 400 boxes of produce, enough to feed about 200 local families, and the members of the Texas National Guard were the muscle to help get the job done. First Assembly of God Pastor Mickey Ellis also is deserving of a thumbs up for organizing both mobile pantries for Paris.
The Paris Kiwanis Club was recognized on an international level this month when its annual Pancake Days was named one of the top 10 Kiwanis projects in the world. Typically taking place in early March each year, Pancake Days provide the community with an opportunity to enjoy a warm, filling and affordable breakfast. In 2019, more than 11,000 participated in the tradition, helping the club raise over $100,000 to fund its many community programs.
Pancake Days is the Kiwanis Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and before Covid-19 brought everything to a screeching halt, this year’s event was set to be one of the best. Pancake Days was going to tie into the Kiwanis Club’s 75th anniversary, and the club was set to host Kiwanis International President Daniel Vigneron, who was going to be joined by Texas/Oklahoma District Gov. Robin Meyer. Unfortunately, because of coronavirus restrictions, this year’s event has been put on hold. The club hopes to host it this fall.
This week’s thumbs down goes to the vandals who spray painted a building and parking lot downtown and the base of the Eiffel Tower. There’s no excuse for it.
The incidents followed a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest June 18 on the steps of the Lamar County Courthouse. Those involved with the protest denounced the actions. They have repeatedly asked that all local protests be peaceful and nondestructive, and they have been.
Whether the spray painting was in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement or done to frame it, let’s hope the suspects will soon learn there are consequences to their destructive actions.
Klark Byrd
