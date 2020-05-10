Two questions: Why did the city stop the testing they already had here they could use, and since it’s bought with tax money, why charge $25?
After finding all the people with the virus, why don’t they take enough of the test kits and check the other nursing homes? Some of them may not need to wait on a truck from the state and also some others that may have it shouldn’t have to wait.
And why is the city spending so much on the plaza when it was all right the way it was? I hope the council and the people in the private club with no name on Grand Avenue have to use the parallel parking spaces. Those long pickups and SUVs won’t even fit in them. And with heavy traffic, I’d like to see them try to use one of them.
Bill Walker
Paris
