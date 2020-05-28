Let me start this today with an apology to all my friends in and around Paris. The forecast Sunday only called for a slight chance of rain in the evening, so I washed both trucks and the car. Sorry. My bad. By Sunday night, we were at almost 3 inches, and it was still coming down in buckets.
That said, I’m not sure where I come down on the whole mask controversy. Bluntly I ain’t gonna wear one in the car, walking in the open or when I am not in the immediate vicinity of other folks. Due to the extremely low performance curve for preventing infection in the wearer, I wear it as courtesy to others who might be uncomfortable if I don’t. That said, if you get silly and attempt to guilt/manipulate me into wearing one to suit you, you’re gonna be in for some disappointment, and maybe some abrupt plain speaking.
A lot of other folks are getting not so much hypoxic or hypercapnic wearing them as they are getting damn tired of being hounded and manipulated.
Physical signs and symptoms of Too-Much-Mask Syndrome include: fogged glasses, accumulated dust and dirt mere minutes after donning, considerable hand-to-face activity to adjust fit and the need to speak without being muffled. Soon we will see some pretty bizarre tan lines, too. Plainly the general comfort level among those not wearing masks is considerably higher than for those attempting to do their daily work and interaction with one.
Masked men with whiskers are getting a double filtering effect, which makes it a good idea to wash your face as often as you wash your hands. If you have a mustache and eat buttered popcorn, you know what I mean.
Washing your face more often is not a bad habit to get into anyway, although I can easily see limited appeal among those folks who spend a lot of time each morning painting on their daily game face.
About the whole mess regarding hydroxychloroquine, nobody out there has any business — save your own physician and you — to either promote or disregard medication. That’s what “compassionate use” and “right to try” is all about. There has been enough rhetoric on the subject out there — most of it patently false by omission or logical fallacy — to make me deeply suspicious of motives. Most opining is vacuously devoid of the certain reality that Covid-19 is a disease process which involves evolving interaction with the pathogen and the body’s immune system. There are many factors at play, including viral loading, immune system response, pre-existing comorbidities, contraindications due to other medications or conditions, and the advisability of risk versus treatment.
By the time a Cytokine Storm is in progress and ARDS has set in, there really isn’t any medication going to do a whole lot to produce miraculous results. By then, treatment attempts start with a desperate struggle just to keep the patient alive long enough for any kind of medication to do anything.
The trick is to stop the whole thing from getting that far out of hand.
Bottom line? Many boots-on-the-ground physicians have had excellent results with early treatment using a triad of azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine and zinc. I’ll let you come to your own conclusions why that hasn’t been plastered all over the front pages.
These physicians are responding to the immediate needs of their patients on an individual basis. The only offerable advice which means a damn thing is ask your doctor.
What it boils down to is this. If you find yourself sick as a dog and laying in bed, getting shorter of breath by the hour, if your doctor wants to give you hydroxychloroquine, you are welcome to refuse it. The guy or gal in the next bed is welcome to allow it. When all is said and sifted, it’s between you and your doctor. Anyone else sticking their nose into that relationship and decision making process really should suddenly pull back a well flattened and bloodied snoot as a reward for their efforts.
From the Reality Check Department here at The Paper Radio, I suspect it will certainly be interesting to see what we suddenly discover about all this three weeks into November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.