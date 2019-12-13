Impeachment must proceed
To quote Carl Sandburg: “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.”
Clearly Republicans have chosen the last option in attempting to defend President Donald Trump. Like Roger Haley, I find it difficult to “stomach” the impeachment hearings. Unlike Haley, I find the loud but feeble attempts of Republicans to defend Trump with yelling, distraction and distortion disgusting and unpatriotic.
Most Democrats, myself included, opposed impeaching Trump despite the overwhelming evidence laid out in the Mueller report of obstruction of justice because of the unlikelihood of conviction in the Republican-controlled Senate. His clumsy attempts at extortion of our NATO ally Ukraine was the final straw since, more than his pandering to Russia, it constituted a serious threat to our national security. It has been definitively established that Trump arbitrarily withheld $400 million in badly needed military aid to Ukraine, which is fighting a Russian invasion to force them to investigate Trump’s political rival. The funds were released only after the extortion plot was revealed.
Every complaint the Republicans made about the process has, to their consternation, been resolved in their favor, leaving them little of substance to rant and rave about. Now the DOJ’s Inspector General’s report, while exposing some procedural problems, has vindicated the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s involvement in aiding Trump’s election and exposed as lies most Republican talking points.
Impeachment must proceed.
Gary O’Connor
Powderly
