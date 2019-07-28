Allow me to start with a blunt observation: Social media is to society what cigarettes are to the human body — a cancer. And even though we know it’s killing us, we just can’t — or worse, won’t — stop.
All social media platforms have their issues ranging from trolls who get their jollies by bullying others to the misappropriation of collected user information. They sell us nothing except the promise of connecting with other human beings, which, by the way, is something you can do by stepping outside your house.
In return, we offer them unprecedented access into our lives. They track our every move, our every purchase, our every online search. We give them everything, willingly and most often unknowingly. Who reads the fine print anyway?
And that’s how we become the product — they sell us. They use our pictures, they sell our information to other companies and they sell us to advertisers who shout from their storefronts for people to “shop local,” but who send their dollars to Menlo Park, California, (Facebook headquarters) or Mountain View, California, (Google headquarters) by the bucketful.
Yes, this is a riff off the news Wednesday the Federal Trade Commission has levied a $5 billion fine on Facebook over privacy abuses. While it’s the largest fine the U.S. regulator has handed down to a tech company, it’s essentially pocket change for a company that earned $16.9 billion in revenue in the second quarter alone.
Facebook’s privacy issues — and Google’s too, including the $1.7 billion it was fined in March by the European Commission for “abusive practices” in online advertising — should remind us that the internet is, for the most part, the wild, wild west. It’s a frontier lawmakers have steered clear of because lobbyists tell them any regulation they might put in place will throttle innovation.
Meanwhile, millions of Americans who have been more than happy to concede personal freedoms in the name of safety are hopping on their social media apps where they grant “perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, fully-paid, transferable sub-licensable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, publicly perform & display your User Content and any name, username or likeness provided in connection with your User Content in all media formats and channels now known or later developed, without compensation to you.”
If that doesn’t frighten you, it’s likely nothing will.
And while I’d like to say younger Americans are wising up by leaving Facebook, they’re actually just changing one app for another. In March, Facebook had an estimated 15 million fewer U.S. users than it did in 2017, according to an Edison Research and Triton Digital study, with most of that loss occurring among kids and younger adults. (What’s 15 million users when you’ve still got 172 million users remaining, am I right?) But the number of Snapchat users is up 8% to 203 million, the company said Tuesday.
Now that I’ve shaken my fist and yelled “get off my lawn,” I’ll say this: It would be wise to treat ourselves the same online as we do off. It’s enjoyable — sometimes — connecting with family and friends, and sharing photos of what the kids are doing or of our vacations, but remember everything you hand over is no longer under your control. You are being tracked. You are being watched, not always by a person but always by apps that reside in the phone in your pocket. That information will be used against you to target advertising or by outside companies that can use it with malicious intent.
Remember what Smokey Bear said: “Only you can prevent forest fires,” although in this digital age, it’s more akin to a dumpster fire.
