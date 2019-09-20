Clarksville’s school system has been in existence for more than 100 years. The school board wants to “improve” the goals (“Clarksville ISD sets academic improvement goals,” Sept. 18). It appears they want to have third-graders read on “third-grade level.” How can they read on a third-grade level when third-grade level is never defined?
Who is setting this standard for which the board is demanding the students follow? The board wants at least 55% of Clarksville graduates to have an associate’s degree.
From the article, I see misunderstandings: the board needs to set standards from the beginning to the ending of school — a 12-year cycle. From where does the board get its understanding of grade levels, especially for math and beyond, and for reading comprehension?
When 300 children enter the first grade (age 6 years), it is expected that 300 will graduate from the school 12 years later. Life is not that accurate. Parents will move out of the area with work transfers or for hunting for a better life. Parents die and children are moved away to be with other relatives.
Children will fail the grades and be retained taking 13 or even 14 years to graduate.
When children come of age, they will quit because school is a “bore” or they perceive the school to be a waste of time.
When 300 children start first grade, less than 150 will graduate from school.
Trustees, look at the first grade you have, then look at the senior class, the picture will awaken your thoughts about the school.
Be realistic with your ideas, your thoughts, and especially your goals for someone else.
Clarksville trustees, look at what you have from kindergarten through senior high school. Make a plan for each grade (or at least two grades), then let the students know what plans you have for them. Teachers may interfere and try to interrupt your plans — but, you can back up and revise.
Always keep the children’s goals in your sights.
