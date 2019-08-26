I have to admit, after reading last Monday’s Paris News poll question, I was plain flummoxed. I couldn’t decide if the disconnect was in the foundation of the question, or the presumption of deriving any kind of a meaningful answer.
“What grade would you give the state school rating system?”
Then, I realized I had an equivalent answer. That grade would be the same flavor of left-hand threaded lug nuts it takes to pancake-shingle a three story doghouse — whilst hammering in three-quarter time.
In the face of thousands of our own young — almost a full generation — systematically doomed to economic slavery by chronic underachieving school boards, administrators and educators, the loudest complaint twists around judging the schools involved by the same clear, simple and excruciatingly blunt scale used upon the students themselves.
Confronted with (their) clear and present dysfunction, negligence, mis- and malfeasance, the perpetrators argue not the nature and scope of their abject perfidy, but engage in a pouting, hand-wringing and very emotional political outrage of the clarity with which their actions have been displayed to the people who pay the bills.
Honestly, I’m surprised the parents and community members in those flunking districts haven’t gathered around school board meetings with pitchforks and torches.
Instead, we get a rather silly debate about the “offensive” labels used in the grading scale.
Sadly, though choking and blinking amid the ruins, smoke and ash of our youth’s futures, the hammering-band plays on. “Tink, whack-whack, Tink, whack-whack.”
Dan Beard
Paris
