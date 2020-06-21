Father’s Day is a day of mixed emotions for me. While I enjoy the extra attention my children will give me, I can’t help but think of my own father, who I lost the week after my 11th birthday.
Dad had Type 1 diabetes, and through the recklessness of his youth and some mismanagement by doctors along the way, it ultimately claimed his life. If he were alive today, he would be 75 years old. It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly 29 years since I last felt my father’s arms around me, since I last heard his whispered “I love you.” After all this time, though, I still remember the way he smelled during our morning hugs before I ran out the door to the school bus. His favorite aftershave was Brut, and to this day I will open a bottle in the store just to catch the scent.
I have on countless occasions wished he had lived to meet his grandchildren and my wife, but life seldom works out how we’d like.
When I was little and people would ask what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would always tell them I wanted to be a father. It’s why I so quickly stepped up before my oldest son was born. Although I am not his biological father, Sammy is my son. He’s 21 now, and a certified pharmacy technician for Walgreens in the Pennsylvania area where I grew up. He’s a gamer, like his old man, and perhaps one of the best mannered human beings I know. I am so proud of him.
I’m also proud of my oldest daughter, Kyla. She’s 14 now, and she has a slew of reserve champion and grand champion ribbons earned in fairs for her skill on a horse. She’s won trophies and tiaras in Junior Miss pageants. She writes poetry, just like I used to, and she’s even had a few published. She looks so much like my mother. I just hope she doesn’t drive like her, although I bet she does.
And still at home we have Charlie, Annalise and Willow. Most of the time, before I can even open the door at the end of the work day, I can hear at least one of them yell “Daddy’s home!” I swing open the door and there they are, arms wide open and ready for their hugs. From the moment I set foot in the house, there’s barely a time in which one of the three of them isn’t laying on me or cuddled up next to me.
They are the lights of my life, no matter how much they frustrate me. They are my joy, and they are going to get a taste of their own medicine when I come to pay them a visit and I draw on their walls with mascara. I love them more than I thought capable.
My journey into fatherhood has had its twists and turns, and it hasn’t always been easy but it has always been rewarding. There’s no cookie-cutter form to fatherhood — it’s as shapeless as water, but every bit as necessary. I may have lost my father too early in this life, but I will never stop working to make him proud. And now, as a father myself, I know he is.
