Well, it’s that time of year again folks. Once more we are being asked to momentarily interrupt our daily routine to perform both the right and duty of casting the only opinion that actually accounts for something — our official vote.
Early voting begins Monday.
This time around for those of us out our way, the only things we are being asked to give our two cents on are nothing more weighty than a double handful of Texas Constitutional Amendments.
The subjects thereof range from allowing municipal judges to moonlight legally in other districts, to an important one slapping the kibosh to any nasty, underhanded and plain evil notions of slamming Texans with the indentured servitude of a personal income tax. (Yeah. It’s safe to say I’ve got a mighty strong opinion about that one.)
The rest of them are pretty much the usual money-shuffles and eventual tax increases for various reasons. Some good, some not so much. Some fix loopholes that were discovered in earlier ones, which allowed unintended consequences. I’ll speak to that soon. There’s always some chucklehead out there who will find a way to suborn the best of intentions to the most odious of ends. And that all means if you’re smart, you do your homework long before you enter the voting booth.
It’s also safe to say it’s better to avoid what someone else thinks they say in favor of actually reading them yourself. That can be pretty enlightening, too. Reading it yourself, then checking other people and news outlets can be a real eye opener. It’s also a pretty good way of learning how some of the real stink bombs got passed the first time around. A lot of folks never quite get around to reading the details before they go vote on amendments. Sad as the truth is, even more are just too lazy. They automatically take the advice of supposedly trusted sources. On the whole, most try to be. However, others not so much. It all depends on how deep agenda and plain lazy knee-jerk got drilled into the system.
But when you do read them, it’s important to have the understanding that some of these things are — by necessity perhaps — weasel-worded. A decent dictionary is a good companion for that chore. For those who write propositions for the ballot, it’s important to be rigorous when putting policy changes up to a vote. Mistakes can be costly, onerous and embarrassing to fix. No one wants to go through something like that, which is supposedly why we hire high-powered legal-speak talent to write this stuff up. Or at least that’s the idea. Sometimes I think a little more plain speaking and straight thinking would serve us all a whole lot better.
Trouble is, in these flagitious times, those of skullduggerous intent have figured out this stuff is kind of hard to wade through, and many a wicked trick can be cloaked and folded into the details. I’ve been suspicious more than once that a lot of the obfuscating twisted obtuseness written into these dang things is damn deliberate. It may make observers scratch their heads to watch, but I’ve been known to take out a pencil and a piece of scratch paper to hand-draw myself a sentence diagram road map through all the assorted switchbacks and sharp turns of language — tortured near to death in the name of legalese, hopeful manipulation and sneaky doublespeak.
But I’ve developed a technique for handling that. When I hit the first switchback or the second twist, I presume intent, and respond in the exact opposite way of how they want me to. If the intent was unsavory, gee, too bad. If the intent was not untoward, just almost impossible to pick out of the word debris, the thumbs down is a message, too. It’s the voter’s version of, “Yeesh! Take this incredible mess back to the drawing board — and try again.”
You can apply some of the same theory to candidates, too. The louder and more strident they get, the more likely I am to send them packing. Someone trying to gin up a good snit against someone or something, needs a whole lot closer look into their methods and motives.
When it comes to the expenditure propositions, I suspect the first thing you will notice is there ain’t a single durn one of them designed to effectively plug the wastage holes or give you back any of your own hard-earned money. Most of them in one way or another are going to either ask you to allow them to take more, or move what you’ve already given them around a bit so they can eventually come around begging for more — to refill the budget gap all that creative bookkeeping left behind. But that’s just one man’s opinion. Sample ballots are available, so you can have your own lookey-see.
From the sample ballot examination room here at The Paper Radio, clearly the duty and right to vote is critical to self government. But so is informed consent — and remembering to register to vote. Once. With your photo ID.
