All people are important no matter their age, gender, where they’re from, etc. We know this COVID-19 virus is worse for the elderly and the immunocompromised. It hasn’t killed as many as the “regular” seasonal influenza viruses but it does have a higher mortality rate for those in the higher susceptibility categories.
So we’re taking extreme steps to protect those folks more likely to have major problems from it. Good for us! Society stepping up and showing some compassion by taking action. Those people are important, so let’s show them just how much they matter: extreme changes to all parts of society in their defense.
But I challenge you to name any other curveball life has dealt us where we made such drastic social changes to primarily protect only a segment of the population. We don’t go anywhere near this level of upheaval for issues that bring far more certain consequences.
COVID-19 reactions and changes that are causing the most negative impact are primarily based on uncertainties. While being cautious is a good thing — to what end? Total economic collapse? We canceled all the professional sports, OK, that’s a bit drastic but those all probably consume far more resources and attention from us than they ever should have.
When Robert and Mary down the street, who both work jobs in restaurants and hospitality, can’t earn the wages for their rent and don’t have anyone to watch their kids whose schools are closed — all over feared uncertainties — this thing really hits you in the gut. We don’t close schools over the seasonal flu. Why now?
Auto accidents are far more certain killers and harm far more people across all segments of the population but we haven’t eliminated the distractions that cause them yet. How about a device to keep your cellphone from even functioning while you drive? Take out the screens and the radios. If both hands aren’t on the wheel, your vehicle won’t even operate. Those are drastic measures on par with the everyday life upheaval that we’re now seeing in response to an uncertain virus.
Other segments of the population that need equal protection: the unborn. My gosh, if the same “close all the restaurants and don’t gather anywhere in groups larger than 10” mindset was applied to putting an end to abortion, we would have riots in the streets. The hypocrisy is deafening.
Here’s a virus that we don’t know much about that most everyone who gets easily survives so let’s basically shut down life as we know it until we get a handle on it. Meanwhile, please get addicted to these prescription painkillers that are given out like candy and drink all this alcohol that we are far more certain will cause irreparable damage to your family.
The point: when and if life returns to any sense of normalcy, we have some hard questions to ask. How far are we going to go to address troubling issues that are far more certain to bring damage and death?
And what will we do about agenda-based groups who begin citing statistics in an attempt to justify drastic measures to support their niche cause (i.e. “guns kill more people than COVID-19 did so let’s get rid of guns”). They’ll have a valid argument.
If Jesus doesn’t come back before this thing is over, let’s hope the same level of concern and compassion for people extends to taking drastic action to solve problems we already had.
