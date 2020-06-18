All across America, prophets and protesters are challenging us — all of us — because of the ways we have been sweeping our national problems under our societal rug of faux peace.
From the least to the greatest, all are greedy for gain;
prophets and priests alike, all practice deceit.
They dress the wound of my people as though it were not serious.
‘Peace, peace,’ they say, when there is no peace.
Are they ashamed of their detestable conduct?
No, they have no shame at all;
they do not even know how to blush… (Jeremiah 6)
“From the least to the greatest,” much as the Hebrew prophet lamented, too many Americans have been guilty of deceit: outright lying and disinformation, foolhardy rumor mongering and misinformation, deceiving ourselves and convincing ourselves things are not really as bad as “they” say, digging in our heels with willful ignorance.
It’s time for a national repentance.
We Christians need to repent for all the ways we have compromised our faith to maintain our own privileges and personal preferences. Jesus taught us to love one another, to love our enemies, to serve others and put their needs above our own; to die to ourselves, take up our cross and follow in his way. Christ will surely judge the ways we have allowed the Bible to be used as a weapon against some of the very people he died to save. We will be held accountable for the ways the Church has been an agent of division instead of a force for reconciliation.
We white people need to repent for the ways we have been blind to the injustices our black siblings have suffered since before this land was a nation. Our founding documents claim the “self-evident” truth that “all men are created equal….” But never in our history has this ideal been a lived reality. We know good and well we white folks have crafted a hierarchy of human value instead of creating a society and an economy based on equity. Why on earth should we be surprised that prophets and protesters across this nation are holding us accountable for our national sins?
We taxpayers need to repent for the ways our money has been poured into war and weapons while underfunding the basic health, safety and welfare for all our people, especially the most vulnerable among us. Budgets are moral documents. Budgets reflect our priorities and reveal our core values, and we need to blush at the immorality embedded within our systems of taxing and spending.
This land that I love has been living with a charade of peace my entire lifetime. So now I stand with the prophet Jeremiah and proclaim “there is no peace” in this nation; there has only been façade. It’s time for some national repentance, my friends. It’s time we owned up to our complicity and duplicity and begin the hard and crucial work of repair. It’s time. It’s high time.
