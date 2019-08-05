My first question to Mr. Collins is, “Did you happen to read the Mueller report?” It appears you probably have not read the report in its entirety or listened to the full testimony of Robert Mueller to Congressional committees.
In your letter you write that Gary O’Connor misstates facts of the report. I ask you, in your reading of the report and listening to congressional testimony, which facts specifically are misstated? Let us have a civil discourse.
The Mueller report is a phenomenal piece of national history that every citizen of the United States, whether they are Republican, Democrat, independent or constitutionally curious, should read to be personally informed. In my opinion, discussions for the 2020 elections should be conducted with civility.
As concerned citizens, we can make an effort to maintain formal politeness and courtesy in our behavior and our speech as we hash out how to constitutionally respond to historic challenges and interference in our elections. Using dog-whistle political wording is counterproductive and disrespectful to others who may not hold your own political views.
I would hope that all of us can respect and appreciate those in our own community who are offering their time, talent and leadership as public servants. Both O’Connor as the Lamar County Democratic Chair and Chris Dux as the Lamar County Republican Chair deserve our appreciation and respect for working hard to support fair and accurate elections in Lamar County, where all registered voters are assured their vote counts.
Ginger Cook
Paris
