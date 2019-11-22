I’ve heard it said many a legal case has been won or lost in the judicial system before the first witness is called to testify.
No, there’s nothing improper going on. It happens during voir dire, meaning to tell the truth. Voir dire is the questioning of potential jurors in an effort to seat a jury that will be fair to both sides in a trial. Potential jurors in a criminal trial are questioned by both prosecution and defense attorneys about their backgrounds and potential biases before being chosen to sit on a jury.
Since I’ve been covering criminal trials of late, I thought I would sit in on jury selection earlier this week for the child sexual assault case in progress at the Lamar County Courthouse. Because of time restraints, I don’t normally begin coverage of a trial until testimony begins.
To say I was impressed with how the process is handled in Lamar County is an understatement. District Clerk Shawntel Golden and her staff are quite efficient in checking in potential jurors and seating them in the district courtroom using a seat numbering system so attorneys know the names of every individual. That’s important in the process of eliminating those who each attorney believes would be detrimental to their case. Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwell is most considerate as he explains the process. He expresses appreciation to those who have answered the call to service as he moves the proceedings along as quickly as possible, seating 12 jurors and two alternates and getting all 74 potential jurors out of the courthouse before noon.
Although both Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Doty and Paris defense attorney Nick Stallings talked to me afterwards about the importance of seating a jury that is fair and impartial so that the defendant gets a fair trial, during their questioning of potential jurors I picked up on their attempts to prepare those jurors to be receptive to their arguments during the trial.
In addition to explaining the six charges against the defendant, Doty talked about the prosecution’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and asked jurors to use the input of their fellow jurors during deliberation to determine if any doubt they might have is “reasonable.” Stallings, on the other hand, used a sensory example by standing to the far left of the podium to illustrate what might be a “reasonable suspicion of guilt.” He then moved a step or two to the right to demonstrate “preponderance of evidence” required in civil cases. Another few steps right represented “clear and convincing evidence” used to remove children from their parents. Moving farther to the right, he represented “beyond reasonable doubt,” which he reminded the jury the prosecution must prove on all elements of the six charges in the case. Stallings’ dramatization obviously was an effort to plant in the minds of jurors how difficult it is for the state to prove guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt,” with the reasoning for the difficulty being “someone’s freedom is on the line.”
There were other obvious attempts by both attorneys to prepare jurors to be receptive to their arguments in the upcoming trial although they spoke in generalities, giving no details of the case except for the charges against the defendant. Doty attempted to make sure potential jurors know to look for corroboration of facts presented by several witnesses along with the demeanor of a witness when talking about a sexual act. She questioned jurors about their willingness to consider all ranges of punishment, which in this particular case includes a life sentence.
Stallings reminded the jury pool the defendant is not required to testify and gave several reasons why someone might not want to testify — nervousness or concern about being misinterpreted. He talked about how youngsters often make up stories or alter the facts in order to get themselves out of trouble or in an effort to please someone. He also asked, “if something were going on behind the scene in a case, would that concern you?”
After listening to two sharp attorneys prepare potential jurors for their duties in a particularly disturbing child sexual assault trial, I understand more clearly how attorneys use the voir dire process to influence 12 jurors and how, quite possibly, a case might be decided before the first witness takes the stand.
