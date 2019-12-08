Former Texas Speaker of the House, Joe Straus, wrote an opinion piece in Newsweek magazine titled “I’m a Texan and a Republican, and That Is Exactly Why I’m Urging the Supreme Court to Protect LGBTQ Americans.” Mr. Straus’ comments in the piece would lead one to believe that he is a Republican exception to the rule when it comes to non-discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community in employment situations. The article perpetuates the false narrative that Republicans are anti-LGBTQ and discriminate based on sexual orientation.
Republicans believe that “all men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.” Republicans also believe in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and that Congress shall make no law prohibiting the free exercise of religion.
Republicans believe all God’s children should be treated with equal dignity and respect, and therefore believe everyone should be treated the same under the laws of the land, including employment laws.
The perception that Republicans are anti-LGBTQ rights comes from situations where the rights of free expression of religious beliefs have been in opposition to other’s rights. As when a baker had his business destroyed because of invalid discrimination claims. He did not refuse to sell a gay couple a cake, he refused to participate in the celebration of their gay wedding by not decorating the cake in a manner in direct opposition to his moral and religious beliefs. Or when the Little Sisters of the Poor were sued for not providing abortion and birth control coverage in their health insurance plan.
Republicans believe everyone should be afforded equal rights and privileges under the law. However, no one should have their constitutional rights trampled upon by those attempting to force their beliefs on others in the name of discrimination.
