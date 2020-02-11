The start of February marks the beginning of Black History Month, a time to honor and recognize the accomplishments and history of the African-American/black community. As we continue into this month and consider history, we must ask ourselves how all of us can contribute to racial equality and work to address disproportionality and disparities that negatively impact black communities.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers advocate to ensure the best interests and wellbeing for a child or sibling group once they enter foster care. Each volunteer is specially appointed by a judge to advocate for a child, helping them during their time in foster care by ensuring they are kept safe and their unique needs are met. CASA for KIDS is one of the local CASA programs in Texas that recruits, screens and trains these volunteers.
CASA volunteers advocate within the Texas foster care system, and we recognize that the system itself reflects inequities in our society. Two current problems within the Texas foster care system are racial disproportionality and disparity. Disproportionality means a particular race or cultural group is over-represented in a system, and disparity refers to the differences in outcomes and conditions for some groups of people compared to other groups because of unequal treatment or services.
While black children account for around 12% of the Texas child population, they make up 23% of the Texas foster care population — almost double their population makeup. In 2018, black children were 1.7 times more likely to be reported to Child Protective Services than anglo children and were 1.9 times more likely to be removed. After a removal has occurred, disparities within the system begin to emerge. After removal, a black child is less likely to reunify with their family. If reunification has been ruled out and a black child is available for adoption, they are less likely to be adopted within 12 months.
There is a clear difference with how many kids are entering the system when you look at the numbers by racial group, and it is not because there is more abuse in one community than in another. If we want to improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary removals of children from their homes, we need to do everything we can to address the issue — not just as CASA volunteers, but as neighbors and community members.”
CASA for KIDS provides training covering disproportionality in order to equip CASA volunteers with the knowledge to spot and combat occurrences and patterns that contribute to inequity. They work to promote diversity and inclusiveness in their volunteer recruitment so the children they serve have a volunteer who understands them completely — not just emotionally, but culturally. They actively seek more volunteers from communities of color who will reflect the demographics of the populations they serve.
The state of Texas, CASA, and other child welfare stakeholders must come together and work diligently to re-correct our foster care system and make it work fairly for all.
We are committed to growing and advancing as an organization. Our volunteers continue to receive training on disproportionality and cultural competency, and our organization is always looking for ways to improve how we serve the most vulnerable children in our community.
We do not limit celebrations of black history to February, or limit our concern and action about issues like disproportionality and disparity to one month. Black history is an essential part of American history and issues facing the black community are issues facing us, and our neighbors, friends and family every day.
For information, visit www.BecomeaCASA.org and at CASA for KIDS located at 2025 NW Loop 286 Paris, TX, or call 903-737-4346. The next CASA for KIDS volunteer training session is 10 a.m. Feb. 26 at CASA for KIDS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.