One fact is abundantly clear: Low performing schools need outside help. The question is “what is the best source of that help?” In 2017, Texas passed a law encouraging schools to partner with other entities as a way to improve. The intent, but not the mandate, was that the partnership would be with for-profit charter schools.
Problems in education have many root causes. The 12 schools that tried the process shared several: They all serve students 70% to 100% of whom are economically disadvantaged, and they all had higher rates of teacher turnover than the state average.
It is likely that most of the schools are in areas with low property values and therefore low property tax bases. That, coupled with declining state funding, meant less funding for teacher salaries and inadequate facilities, which in turn led teachers to leave for better paying jobs.
In addition, parents of economically disadvantaged children often lack the resources to help their children succeed.
As one analysis put it, “Transforming a long-struggling school into a top rated one requires more than a focus on academics. It also requires a massive cultural shift” including stopping high teacher turnover, finding better ways to manage student behavior and erasing the stigma of a negative reputation.
First year results have not been promising with seven out of 12 schools showing no improvement or even poorer results. Perhaps a better approach would have been to pair low performing schools with nearby university education departments allowing freedom to experiment with different educational models and to offer incentives for their graduates to work in partner schools. In addition to the additional funding, it should encourage close cooperation with the existing Educational Service Centers.
The record of charter schools nationwide, however, leaves much to be desired, especially in serving low-income students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.