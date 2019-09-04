In response to Mr. O’Connor’s Aug. 30 letter: He quotes the first four words of the report, “We, at the outset...” That means at the beginning, right?
Let me share a couple of my favorite quotes from the actual Mueller Report. Let us look under Executive Summary to Volume 1. The second to last sentence in paragraph three says, “The investigation did not identify evidence that any U.S. persons conspired or coordinated with the IRA.” The IRA is the Internet Research Agency that carried out the earliest Russian interference operation identified by the investigation.
Also, in the Executive Summary under the heading “Russian Contact With The Campaign,” (first paragraph) is the following statement: “The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”
I watched Mr. Mueller’s appearance before Congress where the Democrats kept pushing to get him to say specifically what President Donald Trump had done that was illegal. He could not. He actually seemed pretty confused about what was in the report.
Lets face it, we all know that Russian and China have done and will do anything they can to disrupt American elections to get an outcome they think is favorable to them and hurt us. The American voters made their choice in the last election despite foreign interference. The Democrats need to get over it and actually try to do something to help the country instead of being the Never Trump Party.
Jerry Dudley
Powderly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.