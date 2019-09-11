The program for international student assessment places U.S. students 39th in math, behind Croatia; 25th in reading, behind Spain; and 25th in science, behind Austria.
Our students rank 31st overall in the world. These American students will be competing against students from the 31 countries that educate their students better than we do.
Mrs. O’Connor may be pleased with 31st place that we occupy. Our school system was world class in 1938, but the rest of the world now outclasses us.
I suggest that we go to school vouchers and let the parents pick the school for their children. Then and only then will we have true accountability and competition.
Hayden Swaim
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.