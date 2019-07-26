A big thank you to the coaches, parents and players of the Paris All Stars 9U team that just won their World Series tournament in Brookhaven, Mississippi, last weekend.
I was not there, but got reports and updates that our entire representation at the tournament won with class and excellent sportsmanship.
Thanks to Paris News sports editor Geoff Heppes for the great story on their accomplishment, and to Paris Ford Dealership and Eddie Clement with Sonic Drive-In for being the first in the area to offer congratulations and sponsor a recognition event for coaches and players.
These players represented many area schools and showed they could practice, play and support each other to excel to the top place in their sport category this year.
Let’s be hopeful the accolades will continue from our city, county and school officials at some of their future meetings or functions.
Hopefully, we will see some billboards and business marques congratulating their work and maybe see them helping lead our community Christmas parade this year.
Tip of the hat to Head Coach Troy Scholl, and his assistants Macky Moree, Beau Gallaghan and the team players, Aiden Curtis, Averi Curtis, Ky Fortner, Kai Furtch, Kallon Gallaghan, Pierce Keenum, Ryder Moree, Luke Nutt, Logan Scholl, Gunner Termin and Noah Williams.
Thanks also to the many parents, grandparents and fans who made the almost 900 mile round trip for supporting them in person those three days of play.
Every team there wanted to do what you all did — bring home the World Series championship banner and trophy to their home community!
Ronnie A. Nutt
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.