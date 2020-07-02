I’ve been trying to avoid saying “I told you so.” Really, I have. But thumbing back through last year’s columns, I ran across this from May of last year.
“Folks, if you’ve got one of these snorting, sniffing, sneezing, dripping and hacking colds — or the flu — please, for the love of mercy and all things decent, do the rest of us a favor and stay home until you are no longer contagious. We’ve gotten lax about spreading contagions.”
It was inevitable, I suppose. In an earlier column on similar grounds I warned that someday we would wake up to find ourselves facing another ugly run-in with another nasty virus similar to the 1918 flu.
And that brings me to where we are now. It’s hard to see it from the longer perspective if you or yours have been hit particularly hard by Covid-19, but as we get a better grip on this pandemic, we are starting to realize we dodged a bullet. There’s been some serious stupidity and some incredibly bad judgment among some leadership, but as the numbers come in, the death rate from Covid-19 hasn’t proven to be anything like what we were told to expect. Still, it didn’t take long before the whole mess was over-spun and politically and socially weaponized. To say some governors, judges, mayors, etc., took the opportunity to go a little power mad is an understatement of gravid proportions.
Therein lies the crux of my bigger concern. Due to those early and continued abuses, what a lot of folks have learned by default from this mess is that models are always wrong, duplicitous scientists can and do have skin in the game and a lot of officials just can’t be trusted. (It isn’t any too difficult to understand why folks are skeptical when tens of thousands of rioters and protesters packed into city streets were given a free pass, but now rafting companies, restaurateurs and barkeeps are being slammed back onto the path to bankruptcy or receivership.) They’ve cried “wolf” too many times and were far too transparent about means and motives. In short, the public is about ready to take off the masks and blow their official tormentors a fat slobbery raspberry.
I’ll admit to harboring some temptation that way myself.
The rub is, people have now been conditioned to ignore and distrust. That, however, is a serious mistake. Not that the opportunists don’t need to be treated with all appropriate disdain and contempt, but it leaves us with fertile ground for a disaster of unbelievable proportions if the next panic du jour proves to be far less forgiving than Covid-19.
I can see that train wreck coming already, but I have no idea how to stop it. I can say it seems to me success can often be defined and determined by willingness to honestly work the problem rather than the audience and/or the press corp, but how to get around the sticky wickets created by the normal suspects this time around is a job for someone way above my pay grade.
I have some ideas, but they’re kinda unilateral, and I never considered myself a good candidate for dictatorship. I understand both the concepts involved — and myself — plenty well enough that the dynamics and potentialities scare the hell out of me. That said, two inevitable truths come to mind, which I would impress upon both leadership and rank-and-file alike.
Contrary to the typical socialist mantra, the brutal truth is love of liberty is love of others around you, love of power over others is and ever shall be an expression of love of self — and precious little else. And inescapably, whether you believe in that final moment of judgment with our maker, has little or no significant bearing on whether it will happen.
And that brings me to my final point today. If you do not already know the concept and legal definition of disparity of force and perceived threat to life and limb, this would be an excellent time to study up on it. I don’t think I can possibly stress enough how incredibly unwise it is, no matter how “right” you think you are, to protest anything by attempting to block streets and harass drivers. That just cannot end well.
From the Prognostication Desk here at The Paper Radio, the saying, “play stupid games, win stupid prizes” may seem simplistic but it has a whole lot of truth to it.
