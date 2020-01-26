Last weekend was spent in Galveston attending the Texas Press Association’s annual convention and trade show. It’s a busy, sometimes loud affair as publishers and editors from newspapers across the state share stories of success and failure and discuss the general health of the industry.
I joined or overheard many conversations during the two days I was there, but there’s one that’s stuck with me. The Galveston Daily News publisher Leonard Woolsey (he’s also president of Southern Newspapers Inc., which owns The Paris News) was approached by a Texas Press Association board member about the newspaper that had been delivered to his hotel room.
“I’ve had a first in my life,” the gentleman said. “Until today, I’ve never read a surfing column in a newspaper.”
“Welcome to Galveston,” Woolsey said with a chuckle and a wide smile.
The board member complimented Woolsey’s paper for delivering on the city’s identity. And he’s right. The Daily News does a fine job of relating that life in Galveston is life along the Gulf of Mexico.
Looking back on the newspapers in my career, I see similar patterns. Readers of The Sidney Sun-Telegraph knew they were reading about a Nebraska Panhandle town whose primary business was Cabela’s. During my time at The Dickinson Press, the paper reflected the North Dakota town’s struggle to balance its educational needs with the pull of a second oil boom. When someone picked up The Clayton Tribune, it was quickly apparent they were reading about life in the Appalachian Mountains of Georgia.
Then I started thinking about Paris. What is Paris’s identity? Is it an educational center? A manufacturer? A tourism destination? A medical hub? Are we more than the cowboy hat-wearing Eiffel Tower that’s used to replace the letter A virtually everywhere?
The more I thought about it, the more I believed Paris is all of these things — and more. Our multiple school districts and private school options, combined with Paris Junior College’s extensive list of programs and workforce training center, shows Paris is focused on education. Campbell Soup, Kimberly-Clark and other manufacturers have long relied on the local workforce, and American SpiralWeld Co. is looking to join the party. Paris Regional Medical Center has made great strides to become the go-to hospital for emergencies and procedures, and it’s now a Level 3 trauma center for the region. They’re joined by a handful of standalone ERs and urgent care centers, plus private practice doctors. And you might not think it, but there are several attractions throughout the year bringing tourists — archery contests, trail bike rides, national club conventions — and yes, they visit the Eiffel Tower and the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial.
If it seems hard to pin a specific label on Paris, that’s because it’s the Red River Valley’s metropolis. It’s many things to many people. Like a tiny Dallas. Some may think Paris is a “small town,” but it’s really not. It has small neighborhoods. Small cliques. Districts. But it’s also a lighthouse community for the region, serving as the place to shop, work and play for residents from Honey Grove to Clarksville and from Cooper to Hugo, Oklahoma.
Looking at the newspapers on my wall, I’d say The Paris News is reflecting that identity well. There’s a variety of news from education to health care to current events to community organizations. There’s business, religious and political news. I’m proud of the work we’ve done together, and I’m happy out-of-state judges found that work award worthy. It’s my hope we’re doing you proud as well.
