Public support of our education system began in 1635. Since then, prominent Americans including Thomas Jefferson, Lowell Mason and Horace Mann supported every person’s right to receive the same level of educational opportunities. Public schools have gone from one-room school buildings to some which are now state-of-the-art schools.
The debate began in the late 1980s to provide publicly funded vouchers that would allow students to attend private schools at taxpayer expense. In 1995, when George W. Bush became governor of Texas, the first attempts to allow school choice and to provide vouchers for students to attend private schools at the taxpayer’s expense was pushed through bills in the Texas House and Senate.
The Koch brothers, who have funded numerous initiatives across the country, were behind this declaration of war on our public school systems. Other conservative organizations, including the Heritage Foundation, Foundation in Excellence and the American Federation for Children, where current U.S. education secretary, Betsy DeVos, was a leader, have also pushed school choice and vouchers for students wishing to attend private schools. Devos’ charter school and voucher initiative in Michigan was unsuccessful, and the demise of other city schools including Philadelphia that tried it was documented in the film “Backpack Full of Cash”( https://www.backpackfullofcash.com).
Publicly funded vouchers that would allow students to attend private schools at taxpayer expense are currently not available in Texas, but some groups have continued to push for implementation. Proponents of voucher programs claim the state will see a savings because vouchers are usually a portion of the average per-pupil funding that public schools receive. However, about half of all school districts already receive less than the state per-pupil average, ranking Texas 36th in per-student funding in the nation.
After cutting the education budget by $5.4 billion in 2011, the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature agreed to a $2.7 billion increase in the 2019 budget after realizing Texans were tired of their lack of concern for public schools.
Though the dollar amount remains about the same as the 2016-18 level of support, the appropriation is actually a decrease of about 8% in “real” terms, given inflation and the rapid population growth Texas is experiencing.
Teachers were happy to receive much-needed raises this year, but the funding method used is not sustainable. Legislators took less than $1 billion from the state’s bloated $10 billion Rainy Day Fund, and underfunded Medicaid enough to necessitate a very large supplemental bill for 2020. The result is that the state failed to adequately fund public schools and did the bare minimum for higher education. Texas public schools needed the $2.7 billion over the next two years just to keep up with inflation.
Bottom line: Texas public schools have never recovered from the cut in 2011 and current funding is inadequate. Local taxpayers are still funding more than 50% through local property taxes. Therefore, taking even more money from public schools to provide vouchers and to fund charter schools makes no sense.
