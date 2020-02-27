My friend Crissy idolizes Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
I remember how she loved the movie “Frida” that we watched together in college.
At first, I thought her obsession with Kahlo was due to her being Mexican. My friend is a fourth generation Mexican-American with deep family roots in South Texas. I love Kahlo’s work, which is beautiful for all it’s magical realism, but it never affected me as much as it did my friend.
My wonderful friend, who everyone calls “Wonder Woman” — at her own instigation, I might add — has been using a wheelchair and crutches to get around since she was born. She was born with cerebral palsy, which has limited her physical movements but not much else.
I’ve written about her in this column before. She finished her master’s degree in social work last year as part of the inaugural program at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. She hasn’t let anything stop her, ever.
She hates going out in public with friends sometimes because people won’t talk to her. A common example is when we go out to eat, paying separately, but often the server will look at me to tell them my friend’s order — an order she is entirely capable of delivering herself.
The second time I watched “Frida” with her, she explained it to me. Kahlo was, in the artist’s own words, “a cripple,” too, injured in a car wreck when she was 18 and forced to use back braces and crutches for the rest of her life. Despite this, Kahlo still toured the world as an artist. She climbed the Teotihuacan pyramid in Mexico City, well, at least she did in the movie.
A lot of people make fun of the phrase “representation matters,” but it is, I have found, extremely true. Kahlo was a large part of inspiring my friend to do more, to be more than what people have told her she should be. And, to be unapologetic with her opinions. She has never been a shrinking violet.
On Monday, the world lost Katherine Johnson, immortalized for breaking barriers for African Americans at NASA. In her obituary, which we published, there was one line that caught my eye. “Johnson taught at black public schools before becoming one of three black students to integrate West Virginia’s graduate schools in 1939.”
A little more digging turned up a Washington Post article by Associate Professor of History Crystal R. Sanders from Pennsylvania State University that talks about how Johnson, then known by her maiden name of Coleman, was chosen to integrate after the Gaines v. Canada decision in 1938. The Supreme Court “decreed that states had a responsibility to offer white and black citizens the same education within their borders.” The Gaines decision was noted as the first chip in tearing down separate but equal Jim Crow laws and set up framework for 1954’s Brown v. Board of Education that fully integrated American schools.
The article was even more amazing because it talks about how hard it was for Johnson to attend graduate school, not just getting in. Those three students were not allowed to eat in the student’s cafeteria, join extracurricular activities or even live on campus. Johnson left the program early to get married, but she still was a part of the push for equality. In 2016, the university gave Johnson an honorary doctorate in celebration of all of her achievements.
Now Johnson, like Kahlo, has a Barbie doll, a movie, several books about her life and work to inspire others to reach for things they thought impossible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.