Gov. Greg Abbott took multiple measures Sunday designed to expand hospital staffing and capacity in Texas, but declined to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order. At the time, the state was reporting 566 confirmed cases and seven deaths. To free up hospital beds in anticipation for an influx of sick COVID-19 patients, Abbott ordered health care professionals to postpone "all surgeries that are not medically necessary" and suspended regulations to allow hospitals to treat more than one patient in a room. He did not order all Texans to shelter in place, noting that there are still many counties in the state without confirmed cases and he wants to see the full impact of an executive order he issued Thursday. Do you approve of the governor's handling of this situation?

