I had to laugh to myself as I read Gary O’Connor’s guest commentary article in the Jan. 9 edition of The Paris News. We are very much like the fable where two blind men are told to feel an elephant and tell someone what it was. One feels the trunk and says it’s a large snake; the other one feels the side of the elephant and says it’s a wall. When each is confronted with what the other has described, each calls the other a liar.
That is like Gary and myself. We each think we are right in our political thinking and the other is wrong. We each claim that the other’s sources are biased. So, I went online to get statistics from government sources.
Mr. O’Connor claims that President Donald Trump’s statement that he has produced the strongest economy in our country’s history is a false or misleading statement, or FOMS. He quotes The Washington Post, which says, “that unemployment rate has declined but not achieved record lows under Trump.” I have heard President Trump say that the unemployment figures are the lowest ever. If you are over 50 years old, that may be a FOMS. I have also heard him say that it is the lowest in 50 years, and that is correct. The last time unemployment was this low was in 1969.
Mr. O’Connor’s source, The Washington Post, says the economy under Presidents Eisenhower, Johnson and Clinton were better. He also listed Ulysses S. Grant, but I could not find any stats on Grant. Without getting too deep in the weeds, let me give you some information on real gross domestic product and per capita income.
Real GDP is the total of business investment, government spending, consumer spending and exports adjusted for inflation. (Exports can be a plus or a minus depending on our trade balance.) At the end of the Eisenhower administration in 1969, GDP was $3.26 trillion and per capita income $17,819. At the end of LBJ’s term, GDP was $4.79 trillion and per capita income $24,365. At the end of Clinton’s term, GDP was $13.26 trillion and per capita income $45,944. Under the Trump administration, as of 2018, the GDP was $18.63 trillion and per capita income was $57,170.
When President Trump says this is the best economy ever, I think he is telling you the truth. I think the Democrats are trying to convince Americans that they shouldn’t believe the economy they see with their own eyes.
In my opinion, Mr. O’Connor has made a FOMS when he claims the president refuses to release the full transcript of his call to the president of the Ukraine. Please, let me help you with that. On your computer go to Google, type in “transcript of Ukraine call”, hit enter and a menu will pop up, click on “Transcript!!!-The White House.” Read the transcript. Note that it was declassified by order of the president on Sept. 24, 2019. I especially like President Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement about trying to drain the swamp in his country.
