While many people find year-end rankings superfluous, others find them to be cathartic ways to categorize and compartmentalize a year’s worth of content, in whatever form that might be. With that in mind, I’d like to present my favorite video games of 2019.
I didn’t get around to playing as many new games this year as I did in 2018. This year, I found myself playing old classics I hadn’t yet gotten to, as well as “comfort food” games that I can easily fall back into to relax. I did still find time for many of this year’s releases, though.
Before launching into my top three, I’ll quickly give two honorable mentions. My first is “River City Girls,” a fun side-scrolling beat ’em up, instantly evocative of the old “Scott Pilgrim” games. My second honorable mention is “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” which takes the extremely punishing “Dark Souls” formula and inserts it into a fantastical version of feudal Japan.
My third favorite game of 2019 is “Resident Evil 2: Remake,” developed and published by Capcom. The game tells the story of police officer Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield as they navigate a town that has recently fallen prey to a zombie apocalypse.
The most immediately recognizable quality of the game is how it puts the “survival” back into “survival horror.” In a game where zombies are difficult to kill, and even a single wound drains a significant portion of your health, healing items and ammo are excruciatingly few and far between. No game has made me fret about running out of ammo and being unable to find more like “Resident Evil 2 Remake.”
And the game is legitimately scary, too. In fact, it’s one of the scariest games I’ve played in a long time, maybe ever. Lighting, sound design, the soundtrack, the design of the monsters and the limitations on the player all make it a terrifying experience I won’t soon forget.
My second favorite game of the year is “Control,” developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by 505 Games.
“Control” is a paranormal action-adventure game that also draws inspiration from the conventions of haunted house lore. The world of “Control” feels like something out of “The Twilight Zone,” “Black Mirror” or “Twin Peaks” as it effortlessly sucks the player into its world of surreality.
Combat is insanely fun, as the player spends much of the first half of the game learning a slew of superpowers — a dash of super-speed, telekinesis, limited flight and more — and spends the second half of the game learning how to combine those powers in fun and creative ways to wreak havoc on your foes.
And my game of the year is “The Outer Worlds,” a role playing action game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Private Division.
The game is a futuristic sci-fi adventure, where traveling between planets has become as commonplace as, say, getting in an airplane and flying to New York. Despite the futuristic setting, people’s quality of life is alarmingly poor in “The Outer Worlds,” as the universe is one in which corporations rule everything, and squeeze the life out of everyone in the name of productivity.
The game features some of the best world-building in recent years, as every design choice, every character, every tiny detail helps you understand a bit about the universe you inhabit.
The writing is nothing short of genius. The story is gripping, and every character, no matter how small or insignificant, feels completely realized.
The RPG formula has been perfected, and choosing what skills to invest in, what perks to utilize, what alliances to forge and what choices to make has never felt so satisfying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.