Instead of hurricanes during hurricane season, this year the southern United States will be visited by a 3,500 mile cloud of dust nicknamed Godzilla.
The cloud circles the globe every year, however, it has never been this massive.
According to CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli, many meteorologists say that this is the biggest dust cloud they’ve seen in 50 years.
The historic dust cloud traveled over 4,000 miles from the Saharan Desert, across the North Atlantic, to say hello to America.
As a yearly occurrence, this cloud can and has temporarily paused hurricane season due to the dry atmosphere being unfriendly to the humid environment needed for a hurricane to thrive.
According to a radar image from USA Today, the tail end of the cloud passed over the Northeast Texas region last week, and I was lucky enough to witness the spectacle.
Instead of a large sand storm, the region was gifted with a detailed coloring of a sunset that exposed every color in the atmosphere with brilliant clarity. The rolling clouds could easily be mistaken for potentially dangerous storm clouds if it weren’t for the lack of rotation. The clouds were so high in the atmosphere, I could clearly see the individual waves of dust as they slowly drifted passed the horizon. Even with my below average camera skills, I was able to capture the wonder of that moment on my phone, for which I will treasure forever.
According to Berardelli, the dust cloud is not caused by climate change. In fact, climate change weakens dust over time due to the decrease in wind activity.
Although the dust particles provide spectacular sunsets and sunrises, it can also cause respiratory distress. The larger part of the dust cloud was set to arrive in the United States last weekend, after record high numbers of Covid-19 cases.
“This is something that is coming at a time when the United States and the rest of the world is dealing with this coronavirus pandemic,” Berardelli said.
Meteorologists and health care professionals worry about how the dust will affect covid patients.
“When you have this much dust, it can compromise people’s respiratory systems and, of course, Covid-19 affects people’s respiratory systems, so there’s concern about that,” Berardelli said.
Wearing a mask is recommended to protect against the dust in the air.
The largest part of the dust cloud was set to make landfall last weekend.
“It will get there on Thursday, June 25. It will be thickest on Friday and Saturday, and then begin to move out on Sunday. But as it moves out, it’s going to be making a kind of right hook moving through basically all of the south-east and most of the middle Atlantic states. Even parts of the Tennessee and southern Ohio valley are going to some of this,” Berardelli said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.