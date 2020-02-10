Lady Justice was powerless to overcome the combined forces of fear, prevarication, obstruction, division and corruption. The Senate completed the impeachment “trial” of President Donald Trump with the Republican majority managing to block both witnesses and direct introduction of evidence that would have in any reasonable court in the world have resulted in conviction.
The United States has moved another step closer to becoming an authoritarian government, not unlike Russia and China where a “supreme leader” ignores the law with impunity. The Department of Justice, which is supposed to be the nation’s ultimate defender of the law, has partnered with Trump to actually obstruct justice in blocking the release of 71 documents and 12 witnesses subpoenaed by the House, including John Bolton who was on the call.
When the Senate voted Wednesday to acquit Trump, only one Republican had the courage and integrity to vote to convict even though at least four stated publicly that what Trump did in attempting to extort the president of Ukraine was wrong.
The Republican Party has supported this slow creep of authoritarian rule and completely ignored the balance of power our founders built into the Constitution. The right wing has willingly subordinated everything, including principle and truth, in its quest for control. Only the courts have stood in the way of a completely authoritarian government, and Trump is packing the courts with more right-wing judges. Republicans have acted like the totalitarian functionaries who Hannah Arendt said view the difference between truth and falsehood as something which “depends entirely on the power of the man who can fabricate it.”
To add insult to injury, Trump’s State of the Union address was little more than a soulless recitation of the lies in his campaign speeches. I don’t know which is more astounding; that he constantly repeats obvious lies or that so many Americans believe the lies. It did, however, work for Hitler. He averaged a false claim every 2.5 minutes according to independent fact checkers, not including misleading claims. An example of one such misleading claim is that “7 million people have come off food stamps.” They no longer receive food stamps because Trump’s new policies kicked them off. The vast majority of Americans who receive food stamps are children and the elderly.
One of the most egregious lies is Trump’s claim to be working to protect Americans’ right to obtain health insurance regardless of pre-existing conditions. That right was guaranteed with the passage of Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which Trump and the Republicans have been trying to eliminate since his election. Trump’s Department of Justice is currently supporting the lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and other red states to declare the ACA unconstitutional. Trump has no “Plan B.” In addition, he has allowed insurance companies to market substandard health insurance policies, many of which have pre-existing condition exclusions.
A full exposure of Trump’s State of the Union lies can be found at facebook.com/NowThisPolitics/videos/185594785985397/.
