War is hell, and the U.S. involvement in many world conflicts, since WWII, was not necessary or justified.
I was a counterfire specialist in the Korean War directly involved in fire against the enemy. Those of us who were closely involved, when our friends were killed or injured in combat, were seriously affected.
I was on the phone with a platoon led by a close friend when they were hit with mortar fire. He and his platoon were bringing supplies to his company on the front when the mortars hit them. He was bleeding bad from his neck. I was screaming to stop the blood. They couldn’t, and he was gone in a short time.
Another friend was seriously injured when an enemy combatant came up out of a rathole after they had dropped a grenade down it. I was cautioning them, over the phone to watch the hole since we had been warned the enemy had numerous tunnels in their holes. I don’t know how long my friend lived.
Some writers believe President Donald Trump wants to start another Mid-East conflict. If this is true, this is criminal. This may not be true, but Trump is only interested in things that will be beneficial to him and his rich friends, such as profits from war materials. He and politicians that have not been directly involved with friends killed in combat have no feeling for the horrors of war.
Trump had excellent military training that would have been useful in the Vietnam war, but he choose to have his parents, like a lot of the rich, get him unjustified deferments.
Edward Harris
Quitman
