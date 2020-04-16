With talk now turning to reopening the state and national economies, expect compromise to become an important word.
Even as officials work on plans to get the economy back in gear, U.S. cases of coronavirus continue to climb. As of this morning, the U.S. had 639,664 confirmed Covid-19 cases — 2.5 times as many cases as No. 2 leading country Spain with its 182,816 cases. Despite the difference, fortunately, with few exceptions, the U.S. health care system has not been overwhelmed, and that has kept the nation’s death rate low. Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 26,708 Americans, while 47,763 are confirmed to have recovered, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker.
Officials in several states believe they are now seeing a leveling out of new infections, meaning they’ve reached the top of the curve we’ve all been asked to flatten. That springs hope for reopening the economy, but doing so will be “a slow process,” Gov. Greg Abbott has warned.
Government officials have already said widespread testing will likely be part of the plan to reopen the economy. Google and Apple plan to add to phones software that would make it easier to use Bluetooth wireless technology to track people who may have been infected by coronavirus carriers.
The majority of those who answered The Paris News’s poll about that software rightly rejected the notion of allowing the government to track their health. But perhaps a good compromise is allowing that information to be provided to our health care providers with whom we already share our health information.
The nation must be patient during the reopening, or it risks a bigger catastrophe than it already has on its hands. Patience is needed, and so is diligence to ensure the government does not overstep its bounds any more than it has.
Klark Byrd
