If you’ve played a video game lately, especially a free mobile app on your phone, you might be familiar with the concept of a loot box.
“A loot box is a consumable virtual item in an online game that can be redeemed to receive a randomized selection of further virtual items,” wrote Chris Camacho, a senior lecturer at University of Texas at Dallas, in the Sept. 1 edition of The Dallas Morning News.
Loot box mechanics are like slot machines, Camacho wrote, “but with every pull you are receiving some sort of reward. Some of these rewards can be cosmetic (new clothes for your character that do not affect gameplay). Or they could affect your ability to play the game (a new weapon that can destroy enemies faster). Sometimes these rewards can be duplicates of items you have already received, so in exchange they might offer in-game currency to put toward purchasing another loot box.”
That’s pretty much how it works in a mobile game I play called “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile.” Nearly every day, the game will drop a “special supply crate” that offers items at discount. There’s also a shop offering crates that could produce one of the contents shown in the preview. Unfortunately for the game’s maker, I never buy. Given the choice between buying clothes for myself and my family or for the virtual character who lives (and regularly dies) in an app on my phone, I pick the former.
Camacho sees this type of in-game microtransaction as “a predatory practice” and the loot boxes themselves as “a form of gambling” that “could encourage more risky behaviors later on down the road for young people.” His solution is for developers to remove loot boxes entirely so children are never exposed to temptation.
As a father of five, I appreciate the sentiment but as someone who recognizes loot boxes as the virtual equivalent of a bubble gum machine and as someone who believes parents shoulder the responsibility of preparing their child for the world, I view in-game purchases as an opportunity to teach my children how to be financially responsible.
When I was a kid, I would beg my mother for a quarter or 50 cents to spin the knob on a machine in the hopes the capsule dropped would deliver the coolest toy in the display. I would inevitably ask for another chance when I got the crappiest toy (so crappy it wasn’t even on the display most times). Only if she had the spare chance would I get that second chance. Usually she didn’t, and now as an adult who is capable of not blowing hundreds of dollars in virtual stores, I appreciate learning there are limits to the adage “if at first you don’t succeed…”
Camacho isn’t alone in his concern that loot box buying amounts to gambling. The Washington Post on Aug. 27 reported that the developers behind “Rocket League” are preparing to rid the game of loot boxes amid outcry from critics. And GritDaily on Aug. 12 reported that “a recent study revealed that video game ‘loot boxes’ pose a threat to those with gambling addictions.”
Life in America poses a threat to those with gambling addictions. Every convenience store and nearly every grocery store blasts opportunities to get your state-funded lottery or scratch-off ticket. There’s workplace fantasy football leagues. There’s casinos. Children are not spared — there’s bubble gum machines, Kinder Eggs, “blind bags,” LOL Surprise Dolls and so on. Should these toys be regulated by gambling commissions?
I do agree that video game loot box contents should not influence gameplay mechanics, and thousands of gamers agree. In 2017, EA tucked into “Star Wars Battlefront II” loot boxes major characters like Princess Leia and Darth Vader, and it faced the wrath of its customers. That led to the company suspending loot box buys and then to a total revamp of the in-game progression system that wiped away the pay-to-win system. That’s the free market at work — a company offered something, customers rejected it and the company changed to suit consumer desire.
Camacho advocates for the approach, saying “to truly disincentivize gaming loot boxes, gamers and parents need to be vigilant and consider not purchasing games with loot box mechanics, and monitor what their children are playing.” I’ll tolerate that approach much better than calls for government regulation.
I wholeheartedly agree that parents should monitor what their children are playing, and if their children have access to funds for in-game purchases, parents should be aware of what is being bought. For instance, my children earn a daily allowance of 50 cents (and it must be earned) that they save to put toward purchases that must be approved by me.
And yes, sometimes I allow them to purchase a loot box, Kinder Egg or “blind bag” toy because I don’t protect them from experiencing the joy or disappointment resulting from their own choices.
That said, gambling addiction is no joke. If you or someone you know is addicted to gambling, real or virtual, please call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 800-522-4700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.