As the coronavirus pandemic rages on — mainly elsewhere, Lamar County still has just three confirmed cases, although officials warn the count is likely higher because testing availability is low — Gov. Greg Abbott’s pen is getting a workout. The governor has signed numerous proclamations and executive orders to enforce guidelines for slowing disease transmission and to ease requirements as offices shut down and Texans work and educate at home.
To date, Abbott has:
- closed schools through May 4 and ordered non-essential businesses to close;
- waived STAAR testing requirements;
- allowed for May 2 election postponement;
- authorized restaurants to sell bulk retail products from distributors to the public;
- waived certain licensing renewal regulations for nurses, among other actions.
Falling under “other actions” is a Sunday executive order barring inmates accused or previously convicted of violent crimes from being released on personal bond, saying that doing so “would not only gravely threaten public safety, but would also hinder efforts to cope with the Covid-19 disaster.” Yet someone with the same criminal history or charges may walk free if they make bail.
How does access to cash make someone less likely to gravely threaten public safety? It’s a head-scratcher that’s caught the attention of bail reform attorneys who argue the order is unconstitutional.
The Texas Tribune reported Monday on the virus reaching the Harris and Dallas County jails, as well as Texas prisons and a juvenile detention center. And it reported Abbott’s order came the same day Harris County announced the first confirmed case in its jail, where some 30 inmates were showing symptoms of the virus and as many as 500 others may have been exposed.
Jails are ripe for viral infections because people are housed in close quarters and anyone who contracts a virus can spread it quickly. And more than inmates are at risk — Covid-19 does not care if it infects guards or prisoners.
Gov. Abbott should reconsider this executive order. Crime doesn’t stop during a pandemic, and those suspected of violent offenses who wouldn’t qualify for a personal bond should insure their court appearance with a financial bond. But to hold someone in jail when a judge determines a personal bond is enough only increases the risk of infection to or by the inmate and others in the jail.
Klark Byrd
