Animal Farm was right, the hogs are taking over, well, on Twitter at least.
Over the years, I have been playing what I like to call “Roadkill Bingo.” So far, I have gotten a squirrel, a possum, two armadillos, one turtle, three deer, one of the fattest raccoons I’ve ever seen, two small birds, and I have buzzed a turkey buzzard who clearly had less than stellar navigation skills.
Thus far I have managed to avoid any porcine encounters, except, of course, when bacon collides with my teeth.
But, Tuesday night cut it close. I went to the grocery store after dark. On the way back home, suddenly a razorback-shaped shadow ran across the farm road I live on. It blitzed across the road like a fullback and then galloped into a neighboring field. The barbed wire did very little to slow it down.
Of course for anyone living in East Texas a decent amount of time, wild hogs are nothing new. Texas A&M lists them as “the most prolific large animal” on the planet. They cause billions of dollars worth of crop damage across the United States. Forget locusts, wild hogs are the plague to beat nowadays.
I’m going to avoid any political commentary on this weekend’s shootings. There are many thoughtful, nuanced articles available all over the web from many political leanings that can give detailed analysis of what happened and ideas about why. No, I’m going to focus on the ridiculousness that has come out of this.
In response to the shooting, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jason Isbell commented on Twitter that “You know what an assault weapon is, and you know you don’t need one.”
In response, one William McNabb, who incidentally has the Arkansas Razorbacks logo for his profile picture, said “Legit question for rural Americans - How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?”
First off, Gomer, if there are children out there, you really shouldn’t be firing into the yard. I feel like this is a Darwin Award moment, but really, children, wild hogs and assault rifles don’t mix. Get those kids inside! Second of all, wild hogs are smart. One shot, and those suckers will scatter like marbles on a hard floor. You cannot shoot all of them, even with an assault rifle. You probably won’t even get most of them.
And third, what do you think people did to wild hogs before there were assault weapons? Hmmm? The Britons were hunting wild hogs with spears in the stone age.
Of course, this bit of ridiculousness has spawned a wealth of tweets and memes.
@maggothershey tweeted: Please help there’s 30-50 Pharrell hogs in my yard, they won’t stop singing Happy #feralhogs, with a picture of wild hogs Photoshopped wearing Pharrell hats.
@Mike45223 said: “if the only tool you have is an assault rifle, you tend to see every problem as 30-50 feral hogs.”
And, of course, there are many, many Timon and Pumbaa references thanks to “The Lion King” remake.
And so, this bit of incredulousness is brought to you by the human race, good for all the humor you need in trying times. For more desperately needed laughs, I urge you to get on Twitter and search for the hashtag #feralhogs.
