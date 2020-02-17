In Iowa, the presidential primary season kicked off with embarrassingly long delays and uncertainty in the reporting of results. The Iowa state Democratic Party blamed this on a bug-filled computer app that was intended to streamline the tallying of votes in the complex caucus system. President Donald Trump initially called it an “unmitigated disaster.”
More interesting to me were the attempts by political reporters and headline writers to sum up the electoral confusion with a variety of little-used synonyms: “debacle,” “snafu,” “meltdown,” and perhaps most popular of all, “fiasco.”
On Monday night, with zero percent of the results reported, “fiasco” was the term of choice for media outlets. Soon it spread among pundits and officials across the political spectrum. Ed Rendell, former governor of Pennsylvania and onetime chair of the Democratic National Committee, told a local newspaper, “This is an absolute fiasco.” And when President Trump hosted a luncheon with anchors from major news networks ahead of his State of the Union address, he reportedly used the word “fiasco” several times when speaking about the delayed Iowa results.
Words for botched situations often have fascinating back-stories. “Debacle” comes from a French word that literally refers to the melting of river ice and the disastrous flooding that the breakup of ice can cause. “Snafu” owes its origin to military men in World War II coining a playful acronym for “situation normal, all fouled up” (or a more obscene version thereof). “Meltdown,” started off innocuously referring to the melting of ice cream before getting applied to nuclear accidents and sudden calamities more generally.
As for “fiasco,” it comes from an Italian word for “bottle,” a cousin of the English word “flask” descended from the medieval Latin flasco. How exactly bottles relate to dramatic failures remains a bit of a mystery, however.
In the 18th century, Italian theatrical performers would describe a breakdown on stage as far fiasco (literally “making a bottle”), and that usage got borrowed into English. Why the Italians used that word is still unknown, though there are many intriguing theories.
One story involves Venetian glassblowers, who would toss out imperfect glass when making a flask. Another has to do with a comic performer who brought out a bottle on stage as a prop but failed to get any laughs out of his antics, blaming the bottle for his bad performance.
Yet another has to do with an Italian game where the loser has to buy the next bottle of wine, and thus “making a bottle” could relate to making a costly mistake in the game. Regardless of the word’s exact origins, English writers of the early 19th century seemed to enjoy using it to report stories of bungled Italian productions. One London music journal reported in 1824 about operas that “made a fiasco,” explaining it as “the Italian cant phrase for a failure.”
As the term became entrenched in the lexicon, “fiasco” proved a handy term for political blunders. In a letter written in 1855 by Lord Lonsdale to a fellow Victorian statesman, he griped that the Conservative Party leader in Parliament “has made what the theatrical people call a fiasco.”
On the American political scene, the delay in the Iowa caucus results is hardly the first time that “fiasco” has been used for election-night chaos. The term got a workout in 2000 when the messy presidential returns in Florida precipitated a recount and a legal battle that worked its way up to the Supreme Court. That history was closely examined last year in a documentary series called, appropriately enough, “Fiasco.”
