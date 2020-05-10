As more and more Americans rely on the internet as their primary means of communication, is now the time to make it a utility?
It’s a question that pops up from time to time, and those attempting to answer it have swung opinions both ways: yes because it meets the definition and has become an integral part of the national infrastructure; and no because that will lead to a decline in innovation and it will ultimately fall into disrepair.
I’ve pondered the question lately thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of American workers were able to keep their jobs because the internet allowed them to work remotely. Schools began offering wide access to online courses and teachers used Facebook videos to continue educating children. Video chat software connected families, teams and businesses in a way that would be impossible under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention physical distancing guidelines to slow the virus’s spread.
Reading stories and living these scenarios myself, I realized this was not a newfound reliance on the internet. This was just reinforcement. Think about it — American businesses have for years asked prospective employees to fill out online applications. Many don’t even offer a paper version anymore. Banking, utility payments, taxes, grocery shopping, all of it can be done online, and most institutions direct you to their internet offerings as the place to start.
The internet today is what electricity once was — a technology that is not as essential as water or sanitation but which has become essential to American life. Like Quartz senior reporter Ephrat Livni wrote March 26, “Sure, you could theoretically survive without it, just as you might light your home with candles or warm it by fire. Just as you could arguably trek to the closest freshwater source and walk back with buckets of the life-sustaining stuff. But in wealthy societies, like the U.S., those are absurd notions.”
The internet was once classified by the Federal Communications Commission as a utility. It was part of the 2015 net neutrality policy, and it was a determination upheld in 2016 by the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Internet service providers weren’t fond of net neutrality because they couldn’t pick and choose which services to throttle. All internet traffic had to be treated equally. They found a friend in former Verizon lawyer and current FCC chairman Ajit Pai, who led the FCC’s rollback of net neutrality in 2018. Although ISPs won that battle, a court ruled the U.S. government could not bar states or municipalities from creating public options.
Chattanooga, Tennessee, is famous for many things, and among them is the city’s municipal internet service. In 2010, Chattanooga’s municipal power company, EPB, wired the city up for gigabit speed internet, and five years later upped the speed to 10 gigabits-per-second. Connections were offered for $70 a month, beating Comcast in both speed and price. Comcast sued, arguing unfair competition, but it lost. Hundreds of American cities now offer some form of publicly owned Internet service.
Former Federal Trade Commission official Jeffrey Eisenach in 2016 argued against making the internet a utility, saying utilities are regulated because they are monopolies, but the costs of regulation are high. “Rather than business decisions being made in the marketplace, they are contrived by politicians and bureaucrats who are, in turn, influenced by the lobbying campaigns not just of the utilities but of everyone with a stake — customers, suppliers and labor unions all get involved.”
Comcast spent $30.3 million lobbying at the federal level in 2017 and 2018, so I’d have to say decisions are already being influenced by lobbying campaigns. I’d also argue that municipal or county-level offerings have a better chance of bringing broadband access to homes where the service does not reach today, mostly in places where ISPs say it’s not feasible for them to extend service because there are too few customers in the area.
Still, I don’t know. Utilities are notorious for aging infrastructures — water pipes, poles and equipment are regularly depended upon years beyond their useful life. I guess my jury is still out on this one. What do you think?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.