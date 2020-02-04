Since March 3 is fast approaching, more election coverage presented by yours truly is here again.
This week, let’s talk about the Senate. Several Democrats are challenging Republican Sen. John Cornyn for his seat, which he seems to be popularly entrenched in within Washington. Voters’ reactions are mixed, with some calling for #draintheswamp and others heralding his conservative agenda.
The Democratic field is coming for him in full force, but there’s no clear frontrunner at the moment. But, Texas Tribune points out, some candidates stand a better chance than others. MJ Hegar, retired Air Force pilot, has the DSCC endorsement. Cue the ooohs and aaahs. She’s also a heavy hitter with financial backing, the top fundraiser by a big margin. She’s targeting her campaign to reseat Cornyn. State Sen. Royce West, of Dallas, has the brand and the connections to go the home stretch. Veteran organizer Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez maximizes her platform, endorsements and fundraising to be a serious contender for the progressive vote.
Progressive Sema Hernandez is running (again) after impressing state Democrats with 24% of the vote in the 2018 primary — against Beto O’Rourke, nonetheless. Bravo. There are also former Houston congresspeople Chris Bell and Amanda Edwards, who are familiar faces in a crowded city with a big vote. But I don’t see them posing much of a real threat to Cornyn, to be honest.
I see Hegar making the final lap with her endorsement, but I also wonder if predicting any of this is an exercise in futility. I don’t see Cornyn going anywhere, really. People might grumble about his catering to the powers-that-be in Washington, but he’s Ole Faithful. Conservative. Cautious. Plugged in to issues like opioids and healthc are.
He, like many Americans, is frustrated by impeachment. What’s not to sign on the dotted line for? Or rather, check the box for.
Cornyn, naturally, has been in the game long enough to cover his bases. He is financially untouchable with a $12.1 million “war chest,” as the Trib calls it. He rang in at $2.7 million in the fourth quarter. Pocket change. His campaign singles out Tzintzún Ramirez as #AOCristina, drawing the socialist equivalent of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Aside from personal pickings, he’s sticking to the basics: the polls and lack of endorsement to pointing out the lukewarm luster of voting Democrats in the primaries.
Anyone who knows anything about politics, or culture, knows Texas runs deep red. That doesn’t discount the solitary blues, but it’s red. The odds of flipping Cornyn’s seat are pretty low, unless Democrats can rally their bases and reach the disengaged voters. All 56% of them, according to a Sunday poll.
